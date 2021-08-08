Natural Health: How to prevent indigestion after eating

I've started to get indigestion after meals. I'm a woman in my 50s and it's the first time I've experienced this. What do you recommend?

There are a number of possible reasons for indigestion. One of the most common being low levels of stomach acid. A very simple way to test your stomach acid levels is to test using supplemental Betaine HCl capsules. Please note, if you are on NSAID or corticosteroid medications then you should not take Betaine HCl without consulting your physician as it can lead to gastritis when combined with these drugs.

Begin by eating a high protein meal - it should ideally contain 150-200g of protein. Stop halfway through the meal and take a Betaine capsule (find one containing 600mg HCl and 60mg Pepsin), then finish your meal. If you don’t notice any change to digestive function then you likely have low levels of acid in your stomach and will need to take one or more capsules with each meal for up to two years to correct the imbalance.

If you find that your stomach is upset with burning, a sense of heaviness, or similar symptoms (all of which should pass within half an hour or so) then you have sufficient stomach acid and do not need to supplement it.

Food combining can solve indigestion issues as well. This is where foods are eaten according to their digestion time. P roper utilisation and assimilation of nutrients is achieved through combining foods with similar digestion times, and take into consideration the fact that proteins need an acidic environment for digestion, and carbohydrates and fats are broken down efficiently in alkaline conditions.

It makes sense that a meal requiring both acid and alkali enzymes can compromise the digestive process. The simplest workaround is to alternate your meals so that sometimes you are eating your vegetables with starchy carbs (such as potato or rice), and other times you eat the vegetables together with a little meat.

Fruits are digested very quickly, which means they ferment while sitting in the stomach waiting for slow-digesting foods to leave. This can result in flatulence and indigestion, and the fruits get the blame. It is best to eat fruit separately from other foods, and ideally on an empty stomach. It is also wise to limit your fruit consumption to only one or two different fruits at a time, and always eat melons by themselves.

This may sound like a very regimented approach, however moderation is key. Of course there will be times when you eat outside of these guidelines, but it is what you do most of the time that will make the difference in the long term.

I developed a lot of spider veins in my legs after my second pregnancy five years ago. I feel very self-conscious when swimming. Is there a natural remedy?

Spider veins (also known as thread veins) aren’t much of a concern in themselves, but they are often a useful indication that your circulatory system could use some support.

Horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum) is a great remedy that works by helping to restore tone and elasticity to the vein systems while reducing the swelling associated with varicose veins. However, it is worth noting that this herb is not suitable for use whilst breastfeeding and alongside aspirin or anticoagulant medications. Horse chestnut can usually be found as capsules, tincture, or even a topical gel for external use.

Another useful herbal remedy that can be used both internally and externally is Calendula, which helps to strengthen the walls of capillaries and veins, improves tone, and works to reduce inflammation. You can usually find calendula as a cream or balm and it is simple to brew as a cup of tea by using a teaspoon of dried petals or a tablespoon of fresh petals per cup of near-boiling water.

You will benefit from resting your legs up against the wall each evening to help drain fluid build-up and reducing pressure in the feet and legs. Arrange yourself so that your buttocks are as close to the wall as possible, then move your hips so that the backs of your legs and heels rest against the wall. Hold this pose for anywhere from five to 15 minutes.

In addition to the above recommendations, you might like to consider supplementing with vitamin K2, as this is an important nutrient when it comes to repairing capillaries and strengthening the circulatory system.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.