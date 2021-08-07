Why do we find it so hard to make friends when we are adults?

I recently moved country. I was thus faced with the most daunting and yet underrated fear of adulthood (not the organising of a decade worth of detritus, though that’s up there). No, I had to make friends again. Cue horror music. A million miles away from everyone I loved, I was starting from scratch again: feeling sick and vulnerable and awkward and ugly in ways I haven’t felt since I was an agonised and self-conscious teenager.

I was confronted by weekends again – that gaping abyss of time that you are expected to fill with rigorous socialising that proves how lovable – how interesting! – you are. Friday night drinks, Saturday morning brunches, Sunday afternoon hikes. Worse still, I then had to flounder through Monday – and even Tuesday – watercooler chat, when eager colleagues would demand envy-inducing anecdotes detailing my sociability. Is there anything worse than someone – who you are equally trying to befriend and convince of your popularity – asking the dreaded: ‘so what did you do this weekend? And with whom?’ My thoughts exactly: with WHOM?

Because everyone else already has their friends. And their careers. And their partners. And their babies. And their in-laws. And their sports teams. Everyone else is already busy: hanging out without me.

It baffles me that we expend so much energy on finding the romantic “one” while the infinitely more pivotal – and often more enduring – relationships in our adult lives go completely ignored. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: asking some random guy out on a date is easy. Or relatively so. But trying to make a new friend as an adult is perhaps the most terrifying thing. Asking someone whose opinion you respect, time you value, intelligence you admire – someone who you could see yourself growing old with, cracking up with, crying with, someone who might not only see the real you but understand it, nourish it, improve it – is so much harder.

How do we do this thing we were supposed to learn in infancy? Do I really just need to “be myself”? Who can even be themselves when under so much pressure to impress?

Must I become someone who puts every thought and meal on social media – our modern, adult version of show-and-tell – to signal to prospective pals that I am INTERESTING and ADVENTUROUS and COOL and really worth the Uber to have a glass of wine with?

Do I need to forego self-preservation altogether and, as one person suggests, cling relentlessly on to my chosen clique until they accept me? Is the only way to get people to like me to take away the power of choice?

I don’t know so I ask the internet: Google, Instagram, my family WhatsApp group.

From GAA-mad lads in Canada to retirees, hippy backpackers to young mothers, the refrain is unchanged from the advice I was told at ages 5, 12, 18. Join a club, take up a new hobby, invite that person you admire from afar over for tea, organise a social event at work, start smoking (sorry mum but it’s true – dirty habits create immediate intimacy. Fact).

Turns out, we all know how to make friends. We’ve groomed our children in it in nursery sandpits, coached younger siblings and cousins through it for first days and fresher’s weeks, we ourselves have scraped through these experiences and more – the first office party, the initial meeting of a partner’s mates. The game remains unchanged, its rules untouched. It is still clean and clinical as a mathematical sum: time plus effort equals friendship.

So why does it seem so difficult, so impossible? I reframe my question: why is it hard to make friends as a grown-up? That’s when I realise, as my phone lights up with voices all chanting the same thing from different countries, generations, and circumstances, the issue isn’t how to make friends. The issue is how to make us – complicated, damaged, emotionally-baggaged adults – make friends.

It’s how to reset our hardened brains and bodies to be vulnerable again. To find time and energy when we ran out of both years ago. To return ourselves to a state of insecurity, uncertainty, and fragility that we can not only acknowledge but openly expose to others. To block out the rejection that has peppered our lives and become naïve – hopeful! – again. That is the challenge.

Allegedly, it takes 90 hours to turn a stranger into a friend and a further 110 hours to become significantly close. The article I gleaned this information from presents these statistics like they’re good news. This, to me, is terrible news. Who, I ask you, has 90 hours of time – and quality time, at that – to give to another person who isn’t a blood relative? I can’t even find time to brush my hair most mornings.

And while our time and energy for acquiring new companions are at all-time lows (let’s not even mention the non-existent opportunities to meet people these days thanks to the C-word), our standards are generally at an all-time high. Precisely because we have so little time, we expect and need more. We want maximum output for minimal input.

We need bang-for-our-buck-friendships, connections that will deliver a strong ROI (Return on Investment, I understand economics). We also know ourselves better – and hopefully like ourselves better than our first, friend-making endeavours as teenagers – and therefore are more selective in our search.

You see, though only 28, I am incontrovertibly past the point in my life where mere bodies will suffice. I don’t want friends for the sake of friends – I like my own company too much to squander it and besides, I’m an adult. Ergo, I AM EXHAUSTED ALL OF THE TIME.

Energy is a precious resource: I can’t afford to waste it with interactions – you know the ones – where the smile never quite reaches your eyes, where you arrive home feeling drained, depleted, and small; where something feels perpetually missing. Gnawingly, achingly so.

And the same is true of my would-be amigos. Who has the leisure – the optimism! – to give me, an eccentric stranger, a whole morning that could otherwise be spent with people they already know they like? If there’s one thing adults love – even more than the middle aisle in Aldi – it’s comfort. Security. Complacency, even. And can you blame them? Isn’t that the reward for surviving awkward introductions and stilted small talk?

Then, should we somehow manage to overcome these hurdles of time and effort, there is the issue of opportunity. It becomes harder to meet people as you evolve from university campuses and school gates where you are automatically surrounded by like-minded and circumstantially-adjacent peers. You can no longer rely on kids to throw you a couple of parents to huddle with at underage matches, or college societies to organise your social life. There is no social crutch, no subterfuge in the form of extracurriculars with which you can lure acquaintances into intimacy. You are completely on your own, in every sense. And therein lies the biggest challenge of all: vulnerability.

While I am perfectly capable of asserting what I don’t want from friendship (demonstrated obnoxiously above), I’m still so far from feeling I deserve the qualities I do seek. I’m not alone. When I asked the internet what was challenging about making new friends in adulthood, I received two responses: 1) a fear that everyone has enough friends and thus no interest in making more or b) a fear of being unworthy, inadequate, an annoyance. Devastatingly, gratifyingly, even my heroes feel this primal insecurity and childhood terror of exclusion – the cool girls from school, tough lads from college, even my mum.

It is the old Irish fear of imposing – and of exposing ourselves. It is the doubt and trepidation of having only ourselves – our scars, our dreams – to offer because, well, what if we’re not enough?

However, without vulnerability, how can we hope to create meaningful connections? It is in the exposition – daunting, terrifying as it may be – that real intimacy exists. This is the tragicomedy of adulthood that shadows so many of our interactions. We are scared to put ourselves out there in case we are rejected. Yet unless we put ourselves out there, we have no hope of being accepted.

ENDING ONE

Yikes. No wonder loneliness rates are increasing exponentially each year. Wait, was this article supposed to demonstrate how to make friends? Oops.

Well, folks, you know what to do. Join a club. Take up a new hobby. Start smoking. And just remember while you stand outside the clubhouse door hyperventilating on that first night, that this will definitely not be the last time you do this. In fact, you will have to do this many more times in your life. And it will never. Get. Easier. Good luck!

OR

As I write this, I am in a café and a cool Argentinian couple have entered. Are laughing. They have ordered vegetarian food, are slick from a swim in the sea. In short, they look like my kind of people. I should go over to them. But to do that, I have to believe: that they might be worth the rejection, that I am worth their time, that vulnerability – or is it hope? – is not a weakness but a strength. It’s only six steps across a room. But do I? Can I?

I close the laptop.