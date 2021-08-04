Spending Habits: ‘I am very conscious of the damage that extreme consumerism is doing’

What is your relationship with money?
Sometimes I am content with what I have, other times, I desperately want more, usually when I have fallen in love with something expensive.
Both, I can spend on something I really want, but I will save up for it first. My father was a huge advocate for credit unions - my siblings and I all joined at a young age. We were taught to save for what we wanted.
If I like something enough and know the quality of my purchase will last for years I will splurge. I love vintage and trawling charity shops, it gives me great satisfaction to repurpose/reuse.
I especially like to support local makers and crafters, we are spoilt for choice in Ireland. I see that as a win-win as I get something beautifully crafted while giving much-needed support to small local businesses.
I like to support local, I am very aware of the challenges of running a small business from rent, buying stock, staff costs, rates, and the dreaded tax man. Therefore I am thrilled to be able to offer my customers a place to buy quality, sustainable products from Irish and other European makers.
Buy cheap buy twice. I am very conscious of the damage that our extreme consumerism is doing to the planet. The constant pressure to buy, accumulate, where everything is seen as disposable.
I try to shop consciously and think about the materials that went into the product, where was it made, was it made under decent working conditions, is it a good quality item that will last me for years?
I love shopping but I don’t buy mindlessly.
I work hard for my money, so I make a rough mental calculation of how many hours I need to work to afford something.
Campervan.
I don’t have a private pension.
Probably not starting a pension.