Spending Habits: ‘I am very conscious of the damage that extreme consumerism is doing’

What is your relationship with money?

Sometimes I am content with what I have, other times, I desperately want more, usually when I have fallen in love with something expensive.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Both, I can spend on something I really want, but I will save up for it first. My father was a huge advocate for credit unions - my siblings and I all joined at a young age. We were taught to save for what we wanted.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

If I like something enough and know the quality of my purchase will last for years I will splurge. I love vintage and trawling charity shops, it gives me great satisfaction to repurpose/reuse.

I especially like to support local makers and crafters, we are spoilt for choice in Ireland. I see that as a win-win as I get something beautifully crafted while giving much-needed support to small local businesses.

I like to support local, I am very aware of the challenges of running a small business from rent, buying stock, staff costs, rates, and the dreaded tax man. Therefore I am thrilled to be able to offer my customers a place to buy quality, sustainable products from Irish and other European makers.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Buy cheap buy twice. I am very conscious of the damage that our extreme consumerism is doing to the planet. The constant pressure to buy, accumulate, where everything is seen as disposable.

I try to shop consciously and think about the materials that went into the product, where was it made, was it made under decent working conditions, is it a good quality item that will last me for years?

I love shopping but I don’t buy mindlessly.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I work hard for my money, so I make a rough mental calculation of how many hours I need to work to afford something.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Campervan.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

Campervan.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I don’t have a private pension.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Probably not starting a pension.