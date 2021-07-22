Sugar rush: Are you addicted to the white stuff? 

Could you be addicted to a white substance that gives us a temporary yet thrilling rush of energy, but that can also cause significant health problems in the long term?

This isn’t a class A drug we’re discussing. It’s not even prohibited by law. It’s sugar, something that Irish people are the fourth highest consumers of in the world. According to research carried out by Euromonitor in 2016, we devour 24 teaspoons of it every day, despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommending we restrict ourselves to a ten teaspoon maximum.

This isn’t just an Irish issue. That same research showed Americans were the highest sugar consumers of all, followed by Germany and the Netherlands. After us came Australia, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. We’re all wolfing down too much sugar.

Dr Eva Orsmond believes this is because sugar is addictive. The presenter of RTÉ’s Sugar Rush documentary, and founder of Orsmond Clinics in Dublin and Galway, considers herself a sugar addict.

“I constantly battle a craving for sugar,” she says. “I never have sweet treats in the house because I wouldn’t be able to stop thinking about them until I had eaten them all.”

Orsmond thinks we downplay our reliance on sugar. “People dismiss it as just a sweet tooth,” she says. “But think about it: it’s said a baby needs up to 30 tastes of a food to become accustomed to it, but all it takes with sugar is just one taste.”

She refers to studies that show how sugar affects the brain. Studies like the one carried out by the Queensland University of Technology in Australia in 2016. It found that excessive sugar consumption impacted the brain similarly to cocaine, by stimulating the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine.

Dopamine influences mood and boosts feelings of reward. The study showed that long-term consumption of sugar reduced dopamine levels, meaning that people had to consume more and more sugar to gain that same sense of sugar high.

“Brain receptors are activated to encourage a link between sugar, reward, and gratification,” says Orsmond. “Those same receptors are activated by addictive substances.”

Our bodies need sugar

Despite such findings, the scientific jury is still out on whether sugar is addictive. “Sugar in small amounts as part of a balanced diet will have no negative effects on a person’s health,” says Aveen Bannon, a registered dietitian at the Dublin Nutrition Centre. “The same cannot be said for other addictive substances and behaviours such as drug abuse. The two cannot be compared.”

The fact that it’s a nutrient also sets sugar apart from these substances. “It’s a form of carbohydrate we need as our body’s main source of energy,” says Bannon. “Our brain and muscles use sugar in the form of glucose for fuel. It’s definitely needed in our diet.”

Both Bannon and Orsmond emphasise that there are different types of sugar. “Intrinsic sugars are found in fresh whole fruits and vegetables and there is no evidence linking them to adverse health effects,” says Orsmond.

Then there are free sugars, which are added by manufacturers, cooks, or consumers. These include white and brown sugars used for baking or adding to tea and coffee, honey, syrups, and juices.

These are the ones to watch out for, especially in processed foods. “So much sugar is hidden in processed foods,” says Orsmond. “One tablespoon of ketchup, for example, can contain one teaspoon of sugar.”

One thing sugar does have in common with drugs is its adverse impact on health if consumed in excess in the long term. “It can lead to an increase in body weight and there is evidence suggesting that sugar-sweetened drinks are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and coronary heart disease,” says Bannon.

Orsmond adds even more negative health outcomes to that list. “It’s been shown that the long-term effects of excessive sugar on the brain are linked to dementia and depression,” she says. “That’s just to mention a few.”

Breaking the habit

Despite the health warnings, we continue to indulge our cravings for sugar, reaching for chocolate to counter the three o’clock slump on working days and queuing for ice creams on sunny ones.

Is there any way to break this pattern? Bannon and Orsmond believe there is.

Ormond recommends a step-by-step approach. “Going cold turkey could lead to cravings, headaches, and irritability,” she says. “So start by cutting one sweet thing from your diet every few days. Choose natural and low-sugar alternatives such as fruit and vegetables or a small amount of squash diluted with water instead of fizzy drinks.”

Healthy activities can help too. “They play an important role in enabling us to replace our dependence on foods with a different and more productive form of coping with stress, emotion, and boredom,” says Orsmond.

One of Bannon’s suggestions is to look at fibre intake. “Are you getting enough,” she asks. “Those who have a high fibre diet tend to have a lower intake of added sugars because fibre-rich diets help you feel fuller for longer, so you are less likely to crave sugar.”

But it's not necessary to cut sugar out altogether. “Sugar can be part of a healthy balanced diet,” says Bannon. “Our brains need glucose and it’s our body’s preferred source of fuel. What we want is for that glucose to come from a variety of foods, including fibre-rich carbohydrates, fruits, and vegetables, and some free (or added) sugars.”

“There’s a place in everyone’s diet for some sweets as a treat,” says Orsmond. “However, it’s important we keep our sugar intake to recommended levels. I see so many in clinics who could have prevented their health problems by maintaining a healthy diet. We need to be aware of just what we are putting into our bodies.”