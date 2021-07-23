The Secret Cyclist: dealing with intimidation on the road

People shout at me from cars when I am cycling. Not every day, not every motorist, but enough for it to be more than isolated incidents. I do a quick calculation when someone shouts at me or gives me a 4-second blast of their 110-decibel car horn. Is this someone out looking for confrontation or an otherwise law-abiding citizen who is just frustrated by my presence or actions? The vast majority of the time, it’s the latter.

I have a genuine interest in engaging politely with someone who has shouted or attempted to intimidate me. In my experience, most abuse occurs when a driver is ‘stuck behind’ me. Average vehicular speeds in Irish cities are incredibly low due to congestion (less than 10kph in Dublin city centre) but a lot of people see red while behind a bike travelling at 15-25kph.

Once a conversation begins, it becomes apparent that a lot of people driving have strong views on things like where I should cycle instead, how I am cycling, what I am wearing while cycling, laws and legislation regarding cycling, and the funding streams for transport infrastructure in Ireland.

I’ve given serious thought to carrying laminated sheets in my panniers with generic answers typed on them. ‘You were out in the middle of the road!’, ‘Here’s my guide about why people cycling may have to take the lane for their safety, have a nice day’. Usually, I just give one or two lines and put in a request for them to be more mindful or respectful.

It’s not uncommon for me to cycle off to a tirade of expletives. Depending on the scale and severity of this, I might phone in the incident to Garda Traffic Watch. I hope this might encourage them to think twice about shouting at the next person and understand what it's like to be on the receiving end of their frustration.

Verbal abuse and intimidation isn’t just something that makes cycling less enjoyable, it turns a lot of people off cycling altogether. I’m cycling for decades and have a good idea of how to behave on a bike in a way that protects my safety without compromising the safety of others. I can only imagine the soul searching that a young or novice cyclist has to endure after being on the receiving end of abuse. 'What is something I did? Should I cycle on this road? Will this person try to hurt me?' These are questions that people face. I know because they often ask me.

We’re quick to point to the weather and hills as things that limit cycling numbers in Ireland but I rarely see discussions about people being bullied off the roads. The excellent #AndSheCycles campaign being run by Green Schools Ireland is a notable exception. They found that verbal harassment is a top deterrent to more girls cycling, according to the 250 girls who cycle to secondary school in Ireland.

In 1986, 19,000 girls cycled to school in this country. By 2016, there were only two cities and towns in Ireland with more than 10 secondary school girls cycling to school; Dublin and Galway.

Limerick Cycle Design, a blog and Twitter account that discusses cycle infrastructure in Limerick and Ireland, looked into CSO Census 2016 data and found that there were well over 100 towns in Ireland with a population of more than 1,500 people and yet no girls at all between the ages of 13 and 18 cycling to school. A whole generation denied the opportunity of healthy and independent travel?

Abuse and intimidation were not the sole reasons why girls stopped cycling to school over a twenty-year period in Ireland but it’s a barrier preventing girls and others from taking up cycling now. Getting people on bikes and then keeping them safe and happy on bikes requires a “jigsaw puzzle” array of solutions. Different pieces of different sizes in different areas.

Tackling abuse and intimidation will need to be a piece of our puzzle. There’s no point in investing millions in safe cycle lanes if girls are going to be catcalled by someone passing in a van 2 meters away.

We’ve seen in recent months how rhetoric on social media can spill into real life. Go to the comments section of almost any article or news piece regarding cycling in Ireland and you’ll see remarks which are worrying. Last August the Garda Síochána Wicklow Facebook page posted a message about cyclists using a motorway. The post included a reference to ‘Freds’ a derogatory term about peoples’ clothing choices (which I had never heard myself). Within three hours, the post was amended by the Guards with a reminder that it was ‘not an attack on cyclists or an invitation to do so’. There are 522 comments under the amended post. One refers to cyclists as ‘road lice’, another, ‘apes’, ‘idiots the lot of them’. Not once has an administrator of the account sought to clarity misconceptions or cautioned people regarding their choice of language.

We have a long way to go to normalise cycling in this country. As we invest in lanes and paths, we need to put time and effort into tackling misconceptions and prejudices. When I was younger, if someone beeped the horn at me when I was cycling, it was because they knew me and were saying hello. I’d like to think that we can get back to this place again.