Wear factor 50: Chief Medical Officer issues statement on hot weather risks

The Chief Medical Officer has warned us all to be aware of the risks of the hot weather as the mercury continues to soar across the country.
"While people should get outdoors this week and enjoy the beautiful weather, it’s important to do so in as safe a way as possible," he said.
Liberal and regular application of sunscreen is essential, according to Holohan.
"Be SunSmart – regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses. Keep yourself cool and hydrated."
The CMO urged us to be mindful of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
"Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes. Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty. If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency."
If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms, then he advises that you move to a cool place, rest and hydrate. If needed, seek medical attention.
"Look out for others around you, especially individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as older people, young children and babies."