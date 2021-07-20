We felt we were not alone - thanks to Cliona's Foundation 

When Jadwiga Ayer’s daughter, Rose, gets home from crèche, she’s not allowed to touch her little brother until she has washed her hands. If she has a cough, she must isolate from him – and so must any family member who becomes unwell.

Zach has MMA, a very rare life-threatening metabolic disorder. “Not all disabilities are visible. Zach looks great but his body’s very sick,” says Newbridge-based Jadwiga.

Any type of stress – for example, viral illness – to the 15-month-old’s system can cause life-threatening metabolic decompensation, a kind of metabolic crisis. “It can cause organ, brain and optic nerve damage. Children can go into coma or die.”

When Zach was born everything seemed fine. After vaccinations at two months, Jadwiga and husband Karl noticed he was lethargic, vomiting, losing weight. Within days the GP referred him to Portlaoise Hospital. Temple Street Hospital was soon involved.

“This condition’s hard to diagnose but one doctor felt it was metabolic,” says Jadwiga, who’s grateful it took just a day to get the MMA diagnosis. “He has the trickier Type B MMA, which doesn’t respond to vitamin B12 injections.”

In those first days, Zach needed urgent intervention. His survival wasn’t certain. Trained to do injections, put in a feeding tube, his parents brought him home from Temple Street, knowing they’d have to do what the nurses had been doing. “For a whole year, we were every day sterilising, preparing feeding tube, feeding him. The medication regimen was so strict. There was the pressure of observing him. There was no time to sleep, eat or process.”

Slowly, over months, they weaned Zach off the feeding tube. He’s eating solids now and has started sitting and crawling. Five-year-old Rose loves making him laugh. But Jadwiga and Karl have been told Zach could run into liver and kidney issues in the next few years. “It’s a very complicated illness. We’re still learning. Any childhood illness could induce metabolic crisis – we live with that uncertainty.”

During this first traumatic year of Zach’s life, Jadwiga says Cliona’s Foundation has been a godsend. A national charity, it provides financial assistance to families of children with life-limiting or chronic complex care needs – helping with non-medical expenses related to caring for their child.

Jadwiga describes the costs of driving to hospital every day, the toll and parking costs, as placing an impossible burden on them. “Transportation was a huge hit for us. Feeling so lost, so unsure, Cliona’s Foundation was a massive help. And when we’d get a call from the charity – especially with isolation of Covid – we felt we weren’t alone.”

GPA support for charity

The Gaelic Players Association and Cliona’s Foundation have announced their official charity partnership agreement to fundraise for families across Ireland caring for a seriously sick child.

Inter-county players across 32 counties will contribute to the charity’s fundraising efforts for the next 12 months.

A dundraising target of €100,000 has been set. Cliona’s Foundation is wholly reliant on support of individuals/organisations – the pandemic saw the charity lose almost 60% of its income.