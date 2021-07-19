Pete The Vet: Why do pets get sore ears?

Itchy ears are one of the most common reasons why pets are brought to see me as a vet. Yet my doctor friends tell me that they almost never see humans with itchy ears.

Why is there such a difference between the species, and what can pet owners do to minimise the risk of their pet suffering from this troublesome problem?

The answer to the first question is simple: anatomy.

The human ear canal is short, running directly from the outer ear to the eardrum. This means that it usually remains well ventilated, with clean, dry air flowing in and out. Ear infections can happen, but they are relatively uncommon.

In contrast, dogs and cats have a long J-shaped ear canal. This runs downwards at first (the so-called “vertical ear canal) and then around a bend, and then inwards to the eardrum (the “horizontal ear canal”). This poorly ventilated long, narrow ear canal acts like a fusty underground tunnel, full of warm, moist air. If bacteria and yeasts land in this environment, they find themselves in the equivalent of a laboratory incubator, and they multiply rapidly. And as they multiply, they produce metabolic by-products, including acids and toxins that irritate the lining of the ear.

There are three consequences to this:

When the lining of the ear is irritated, it becomes red, itchy, swollen and uncomfortable. The swelling causes the ear canal opening to become even more narrowed, creating an even warmer, even more poorly ventilated atmosphere, allowing the bacteria and yeasts to multiply faster.

The itchy feeling makes dogs and cats scratch their ears, and shake their heads. This causes more physical irritation to the ear canal, making the itchy ear even itchier.

When the lining of the ear canal is irritated and infected, the production of ear wax increases and the accumulation of this thick, brown substance causes even more narrowing of the ear canal, as well as acting as a substrate for the bacteria and yeasts to feed on.

As well as these three issues, some animals have two other anatomical features that make the situation even worse.

Many dog breeds have long droopy ear flaps (Spaniels are the classic example) and these flop down by the side of the head, blocking the ear canal and obstructing ventilation.

Other dog breeds have dense hairs that grow inside the ear canal (miniature schnauzers are a classic example). Again, these hairs stop effective airflow in and out of the ear canal, creating a warm, stagnant environment that encourages the accumulation of wax and the multiplication of yeasts and bacteria.

As well as this poor anatomy, there are other reasons why itchy ears happen to pets.

Tiny parasites called ear mites – the equivalent of ants crawling around inside the ears – are common, especially in puppies and kittens. These are easy to treat once they are identified (vets can see them using an otoscope, the instrument that they use to look inside ears), but if they remain untreated, they can cause itchiness that can persist for months or even years.

Generalised allergies, causing itchy skin, are also common in pets, and often these present as itchy ears. Some dogs with itchy ears are also nibbling their feet and scratching their undersides: these are classic signs of allergic disease.

In some ways, pets’ ears can be compared with someone on a tightrope: as long as ears are healthy, they tend to stay healthy, but once an ear becomes diseased, it can be like someone falling off the tightrope. It can be difficult to get back to full, normal ear health again.

The good news is that most pets have healthy, non-itchy ears, and owners don’t need to do anything at all to keep them that way.

However, if your pet shows any sign of ear disease, you need to take prompt, effective action. If you delay, there’s a far higher chance that you’ll end up with long-term issues.

If your pet starts to shake their head or itch at their ears, or if you notice a strong, fusty smell coming from your pet’s ears, take them to the vet without delay.

Your vet will inspect the inside of the ears with an otoscope. They may find a specific cause of the problem, such as ear mites, or such as grass seeds (these can lodge inside the ear, causing an intense itch). The ear problem can then be quickly treated and cured.

More often, there’s no specific cause: the ear is just sore, infected and itchy. This is usually caused by an underlying allergy, aggravated by infection. Ideally, a vet will take a swab from the ear, to examine under the microscope, so that they gain a sense of what type of infection is going on. A prescription-only ear ointment is often dispensed, containing antibiotics and anti-fungal agents to clear up the infection, as well as anti-inflammatory ingredients to ease the redness, soreness and itchiness. Prompt treatment means that there’s less time for the changes in the ear to become chronic, but long-term follow-up is important to stop recurrence. Regular ear cleaning (e.g. twice weekly) with special ear cleaners may be needed, along with anti-inflammatory tablets to control the underlying allergy. Most cases respond well to this.

Sore ears are unpleasant for pets: even if your pet shows just mild signs, act quickly. Rapid, effective, treatment is far more likely to lead to a permanent cure.