Natural health: Can a flower remedy improve sexual intimacy?  

I’ve heard the flower remedy wisteria can help people to overcome their sexual inhibitions. Is this true?

Wisteria flower remedy is part of the Australian Bush Flower range, which is a more modern take on the Bach Flower remedies. In the 1930s, Dr Edward Bach made remedies by collecting flowers, soaking them in spring water using a crystal bowl in the sunshine, and then preserving this essence with brandy. He identified 38 key remedies for treating the psychological conditions behind the physical manifestation of illness, the most popular being Rescue Remedy.

Flower essences belong in the energetic field of healing, where the growth pattern, colour, or shape of a specific plant is considered to represent certain behaviours and emotional states in people. This is similar to the ‘Doctrine of Signatures’ in traditional herbalism, where the forms and colours of plants are matched to the body part with they have an affinity.

You are correct about the properties of wisteria flower essence. It is typically prescribed or recommended for women when they are having trouble with sexual intimacy, due to emotional discomfort or fears around sensuality and physical intimacy. This can be of unknown origin or may stem from negative beliefs or sexual experiences. Wisteria is thought to help clear inhibitions, allow openness and ease around sensuality and sexuality, and awaken a more gentle side when used by men. The recommended dosage is 7 drops under the tongue each morning and evening.

The Australian Bush Flower range also includes a combination blend called Sexuality Essence, which includes wisteria along with Billy Goat Plum, Bush Gardenia, Flannel Flower, Fringed Violet, Little Flannel Flower, and Sturt Desert Rose. This combination is designed to help specifically with negative experiences associated with sexuality and intimacy. The dosage instructions are the same as above.

My mum developed osteoporosis in middle age. I’m concerned. What steps can I take?

Osteoporosis often flies under the radar until a fall or low-trauma incident leads to a fragility fracture — typically in the wrist, hip, or spine.

It’s important to take measures now to strengthen your bones. Osteoporosis affects one in five women and one in 12 men in Ireland. More common in people over the age of 50, there are typically no overt symptoms of the loss in bone mass until a fracture occurs.

We often think of bones as being solid and lifeless, when in fact they are living tissue. Cells called osteoclasts are continually breaking down old bone tissue, while osteoblasts stimulate the growth of new bone tissue.

Unfortunately, after the age of 30, bone tissue is being absorbed faster than it is being formed.

The first step is to eat a healthy balanced diet high in fresh fruit and vegetables, along with oily fish or fish oil supplements. Supplementing with magnesium, calcium, and vitamin D is recommended.

The second step is daily exercise, in particular including impact exercises such as brisk walking, running, skipping, stair climbing, and aerobics. These help to improve bone density. The Irish Osteoporosis Society (IOS) recommends exercising for at least 30 minutes each day.

With exercise, it is also important to ensure you are increasing the intensity of the exercises as your fitness and ability levels improve to effectively support bone health. Often this is as simple as adding additional weights, increasing the incline, or adding agility and balance challenges.

This can also be achieved by ensuring you change up your exercise routine on a relatively regular basis to maintain healthy bones.

Do consult your doctor before beginning any exercise programme if you have any health concerns.

