Hot dogs: How to keep your pets cool during the heatwave

It's hot out, and it's set to stay that way for the week. If you're feeling it, you can be guaranteed your pets are, too.

Taking care of the needs of furry or feathered family members is of particular importance now, and the ISPCA has offered guidance on how to do just that.

Keep 'em cool - know the signs of overheating

The heat can get to the best of us - and to pets in particular.

Keep an eye out for excessive panting and lethargy, and be sure and check for a higher heart rate and dry gums.

Be sure to have fresh, cold water handy at all times, and shady spots, indoors and outdoors to sit in.

If you see overheating happen, move your pet to a cool spot, spray them with cool water, give them a drink, and call your vet.

Dogs die in hot cars

This is a continuous point of reminder for a very good reason - overheating can kill dogs.

It's not enough to leave a window open - you need only think of how certain seats stick to you when you sit into a car on a hot day!

Heatstroke in particular is a risk for dogs - and fatalities can occur in as little as ten minutes.

Plan any journeys well in advance, and make dogsitting arrangements at home if you can't bring your dog walking with you.

Careful of toxic chemicals

If you've been around pets for more than two seconds, you know that taste and smell is a huge part of their experience of the world.

This makes gardening and cleaning the house a bit (more) of an operation if keeping pets away from sticky situations.

Weedkillers and insect repellents, in particular, are common hazards. Keep them close to you in use, and on the shelf otherwise.

Sun cream's toxicity for pets might come as a surprise to some, but it bears keeping an eye out for.

As ever, beware of kids attempting to share chocolate and other sugary sweets with dogs, too!

Space and territory are important - plan your living space accordingly in case of loud bangs and wailing kids.

Give 'em some space

The sunshine is fun for kids and big kids alike - an excuse to get out of the house, out to friends and any amount of shenanigans.

But if everyone's around at your gaff, all the noise and activity could easily freak your furry friends out - and doubly so if there's particular loud or flashy things happening, like fireworks.

Any pet should have 'their' place in a house, that they feel safe running and hiding to, in the event of loud noises or marauding toddlers.

A quiet room in the house, possibly with telly or the radio in the background for company, feeds right into their inclinations for territory, too - a 'throne', if you will.

Be sure to check in during busy times as well, with a favourite game or activity to help them take their minds off it all.

If you find the stress is chronic, or of concern, consult your vet.

Get them microchipped

The best-laid plans can go awry - and pets freaked out by loud noises can act out of character.

If someone bolts and goes missing, a microchip is essential for anyone that finds them to ID them (in combination with an ID tag, of course) and get them home.

Even in the case of pets like cats, who are naturally independent and given to roaming, it's a handy thing to have.