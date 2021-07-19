Working Life: As gyms have reopened, I fit in some early exercise - Crossfit and weightlifting

6.30am

As gyms have reopened, I fit in some early exercise - Crossfit and weight lifting. It’s good to get a bit of movement in, especially as I am working from home in Glasnevin, sitting at a desk all day. I do a little meditation and have breakfast before sitting down.

10am

As soon as I sign into Nurse Chat, I see a clinical query from someone concerned about a symptom. People who take out health insurance with Vigo Health can simply text our on-demand virtual Nurse Chat and ask for clinical advice. Our company is a new concept in health insurance for people who have chosen not to take out private hospital cover but who want a service to meet their everyday healthcare needs.

11.30am

We have a virtual team chat and plan for the day ahead. Myself and another nurse cover the Nurse Chat from 8am-6pm. Vigo Health also provides a 24/7 Ask a Doctor Service, with an unlimited number of virtual GP consultations, and we offer up to 10 virtual appointments with a physio and a mental health professional. We also offer cash back for face-to-face GP visits and MRI and CT scans are fully covered.

12.30pm

I have a virtual meeting with our CEO Ruth Bailey and we discuss the clinical content for our Instagram page. We post a Q&A box on the Vigo Health Instagram channel and people can enter whatever question they want. I do the research and we put our answers up at 6pm on Tuesdays. All the information we give out is supported and anyone can see it.

1pm

I have lunch in a different room just to get away from my desk. I try to eat healthily.

2pm

I do a lot of work on social media around our service. Once a week, I make a short ‘reel’ or video for Instagram - just 60 seconds. We pick a clinical topic - for example, sexually transmitted diseases or emergency contraception - and we provide advice and navigational aids. Vigo Health offers access to more than 30 everyday health services under one plan.

6pm

After being inside all day, I take the dogs for a walk. Then it’s dinner and Netflix. Some evenings, I run meditation classes in my own time.