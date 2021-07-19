Working Life: As gyms have reopened, I fit in some early exercise - Crossfit and weightlifting

Robyn Taaffe, nurse advisor with Vigo Health, nutritionist and meditation teacher
Working Life: As gyms have reopened, I fit in some early exercise - Crossfit and weightlifting

Robyn Taffee at her home in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 06:05

6.30am

As gyms have reopened, I fit in some early exercise - Crossfit and weight lifting. It’s good to get a bit of movement in, especially as I am working from home in Glasnevin, sitting at a desk all day. I do a little meditation and have breakfast before sitting down.

10am

As soon as I sign into Nurse Chat, I see a clinical query from someone concerned about a symptom. People who take out health insurance with Vigo Health can simply text our on-demand virtual Nurse Chat and ask for clinical advice. Our company is a new concept in health insurance for people who have chosen not to take out private hospital cover but who want a service to meet their everyday healthcare needs.

11.30am

We have a virtual team chat and plan for the day ahead. Myself and another nurse cover the Nurse Chat from 8am-6pm. Vigo Health also provides a 24/7 Ask a Doctor Service, with an unlimited number of virtual GP consultations, and we offer up to 10 virtual appointments with a physio and a mental health professional. We also offer cash back for face-to-face GP visits and MRI and CT scans are fully covered.

12.30pm

I have a virtual meeting with our CEO Ruth Bailey and we discuss the clinical content for our Instagram page. We post a Q&A box on the Vigo Health Instagram channel and people can enter whatever question they want. I do the research and we put our answers up at 6pm on Tuesdays. All the information we give out is supported and anyone can see it.

1pm

I have lunch in a different room just to get away from my desk. I try to eat healthily.

2pm

I do a lot of work on social media around our service. Once a week, I make a short ‘reel’ or video for Instagram - just 60 seconds. We pick a clinical topic - for example, sexually transmitted diseases or emergency contraception -  and we provide advice and navigational aids. Vigo Health offers access to more than 30 everyday health services under one plan.

6pm

After being inside all day, I take the dogs for a walk. Then it’s dinner and Netflix. Some evenings, I run meditation classes in my own time.

More in this section

Happy smiling casual black woman office worker take rest at desk with laptop 8 ways to recharge and boost your motivation if you’ve lost your work mojo
Heatstroke: How do I know if I have it? Heatstroke: How do I know if I have it?
bracco italiano puppy scratching outdoors in spring Pete The Vet: Why do pets get sore ears?
#working life#vigo health
Working Life: As gyms have reopened, I fit in some early exercise - Crossfit and weightlifting

Want more sleep, but can’t stop staying up late? Sleep procrastination is not as simple as we might think

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices