Working Life: Even bite-sized activities can make a difference to our wellbeing

6.30am

I’ve a background in health psychology, so I’m very conscious of the importance of looking after both mental and physical health. I get my day underway with a 10-minute meditation. Even bite-sized activities can make a difference to our wellbeing.

9am

I joined Croí during the pandemic, so I’ve been working from the kitchen table in Salthill, in Galway, instead of travelling to the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre in Newcastle. We’re doing everything virtually. Today we had a debriefing on a recent blood pressure awareness event in Mayo as part of our Third Age Project. It’s designed to promote cardiovascular health and wellbeing in the over 55s, as this is a really important life stage for becoming aware of heart health. As part of the project, some pharmacies in Mayo offered free blood pressure checks and tailored advice.

11am

We have a virtual Heartlink West chat with our patient community, which takes place every Thursday. Heartlink West was set up in response to a huge demand for support from the public during the pandemic. We’ve a terrific team at Croí - a cardiovascular nurse, a dietitian, an exercise specialist, and of course tech support and admin.

1pm

I clear my head with a walk on the prom.

2pm

I join the team again for our virtual cardiac rehabilitation programme, a 12-week programme called Croí MySláinte which we ran for the first time in the second half of 2020. Patients really embraced and valued being able to log on from the comfort of their own homes.

The programme is funded by the Sláintecare Integration Fund and is the first virtual cardiac rehab programme in Ireland. We’ve found that it’s a really valuable rehab service for people who’ve had a heart attack or other cardiac event. Today is a refresher course for last year’s participants, to bring people back together and to check back in with their heart health goals.

4pm

I grab an hour for paperwork and log into the latest Global Heart Hub advocacy training webinar. Once that’s done, I’m out the door for a swim at Blackrock Tower in Salthill.