Natural health: Strawberries and other home remedies to whiten your teeth

My teeth have become quite yellow, possibly related to my daily coffee habit. Is there a gentle natural whitener you could recommend?

Activated charcoal is one of the simplest and most effective ways to remove stains from your teeth. It is carbon produced from willow bark or coconut fibre that has been subjected to air or steam at extremely high temperatures, causing it to develop an extensive network of fine pores and become highly adsorbent. Adsorbency is different to absorbency in that it binds to the material in question.

All you need to do is run plain water over your toothbrush (or use a little natural toothpaste) and then dip it in the activated charcoal. It is messy but it’s quickly rinsed out with water, and will also help to remove plaque.

A home remedy to help with whitening teeth is to rub strawberries on your teeth each morning. Strawberries have long been used to remove stains and whiten the teeth, and can also be used to even out skin tone when crushed and applied as a facial mask.

I was diagnosed recently with osteoarthritis, which mostly affects my knees. What would you recommend?

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. A degenerative joint condition commonly affecting the knees, feet, fingers, hips and lower back, it is the result of a combination of biochemical processes and general wear and tear on the cartilage.

Osteoarthritis in the knee can begin as early as 30 years of age for 35% of sufferers. The knees and hips in particular are commonly affected because they are weight-bearing joints. The onset of osteoarthritis can be quite subtle, with morning stiffness in the joints being an early symptom.

Unfortunately, the pain often leads to reduced activity, which results in decreased muscle strength. Weakness in the muscles increases the incidence of wear in the joints and inactivity can trigger weight gain.

Swimming is an excellent form of therapy since it helps to strengthen the muscles, improve circulation, and will not place excessive strain on your joints. If you are carrying excess weight, it is important to get within a healthy weight range to minimise stress on the knees.

Glucosamine sulphate is essential in the manufacture of cartilage and has been shown to be as effective as ibuprofen in relieving symptoms of osteoarthritis, without the side effects. You will need to take 500mg, three times daily until you are no longer experiencing pain, then continue to take it one to two times daily.

Make sure the supplement includes chondroitin sulphate as well as this works to attract fluid and nutrients into the cartilage. Glucosamine and chondroitin work more effectively when taken together than each as an individual supplement for joint health.

Hyaluronic acid is important to provide a structural framework and maintain hydration in the cartilage. Connective tissue integrity is lost as we age, and hyaluronic acid taken orally can improve function and reduce pain in affected joints. You will need to take up to 240mg daily for best results. Try Solgar’s Hyaluronic Acid Complex tablets.

In terms of diet, it is wise to eliminate foods from the solanaceae (nightshade) family — which includes tomatoes, potatoes, capsicum, peppers, and eggplant. This makes a significant difference for around half of all sufferers. If you don’t notice any change after six months after elimination, then you can reintroduce these foods.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) can help specifically with pain relief and helps to stimulate the body to produce natural anti-inflammatory substances and reduce pain receptor activity. Ginger tea is simple to make — simply grate or finely chop a half-inch piece of fresh ginger root into a small teapot. Cover with boiling water and steep for around 15 minutes, then add a dash of apple cider vinegar (around 5-10ml) and honey to taste.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.