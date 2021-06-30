Hay fever product sales jump 200% in Cork pharmacy, here's how to manage symptoms

If you feel like your hay fever is worse than usual this year, you’re not alone. Over the past few weeks, the pollen count has been noticeably high and, in one pharmacy, over-the-counter treatment sales have skyrocketed by 200%.

According to Met Éireann, the pollen count in Munster, Connacht, and Ulster is at a ‘very high’ level today, and it looks to be high again tomorrow. Before this week, levels were between moderate and high, but with lime trees coming into flower and grass in peak season, it’s not easy having hay fever right now, especially as the warm weather is set to continue until the weekend.

The Irish Pharmacies Union says around one in five people in Ireland suffer from hayfever, with sneezing, runny nose, and burning eyes among the most common symptoms experienced.

“Hayfever is a blanket term used to describe seasonal allergies, often stemming from pollen in the air. It is important to clarify that it is not related to hay, and fever is not actually an associated symptom. Usual symptoms include runny nose, sneezing, and watery eyes,” says Ruth Morrow, a respiratory nurse specialist at the Asthma Society of Ireland.

“If untreated, it can lead to nasal congestion, postnasal drip, coughing, lower respiratory problems, sore throat, headache, decreased sense of smell, ear or sinus infection, and fatigue.”

Peak Season

The best place to avoid symptoms is the beach.

To combat symptoms, people often turn to over-the-counter treatments, such as antihistamines. Over the last number of weeks, CarePlus Pharmacy network has seen a 60% surge in sales of such products in stores, with some Cork pharmacies experiencing even higher demand.

"We are at peak hay fever season right now, and this will probably continue for another three to four weeks. At the moment, grass pollen is the main culprit causing hay fever symptoms. Sales of anti-histamines and other hayfever products such as eye drops, nasal sprays, and acupressure bands have really jumped in the past two weeks,” says pharmacist Nigel Moloney.

He’s seen a 200% surge in demand for hay fever products in Carrigaline’s CarePlus pharmacy and believes that hay fever is getting worse every year due to the effects of climate change - and possibly the pandemic.

"Some people also feel we have become less tolerant of allergens since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and there may be some truth in that as we have been indoors more and possibly less exposed to allergens than we were previously."

The ideal place to be to avoid triggers, according to Moloney, is the beach. "In terms of hay fever severity, the safest place to be is at the beach. As grass pollen is the main trigger at the moment, grassy areas will be releasing pollen into the air. The worst place to be would be a forest area or farming area where hay is being saved and lots of pollen is being churned up into the air day after day."

His top tip for preventing hay fever symptoms is to apply a small amount of Vaseline around the nostrils to trap pollen when outdoors and close windows at night.

As for treatments, pharmacists recommend a non-drowsy once-a-day antihistamine treatment, such as Telfast Allergy.

"Eyedrops can also help to relieve itchy eyes. Otrivine Antistin is my favourite as it has both an anti-redness and an anti-histamine to relieve red eyes and reduce the effect of the histamine causing the red eyes. Some prefer to use Opticrom, which works a bit differently, but is also quite effective," Moloney says.

"The Qu Chi Acupressure band has been popular in the past few years as an alternative treatment and people really seem to see benefits from it. It’s based on the same principles as acupuncture and applies gentle pressure to a point close to the elbow, which affects the flow of energy to the head and sinuses. It works really well for some people."

Asthma and hay fever

More than 304,000 people suffer from asthma and hay fever in Ireland.

A recent survey by the Asthma Society of Ireland and ALK revealed that 30% of those suffering from hay fever in Ireland have never spoken to a healthcare professional about relieving symptoms.

Those with asthma must get help with managing their hay fever if they are suffering. More than 304,000 people live with both conditions in Ireland, yet of those surveyed by the Asthma Society, over one in three had not sought professional advice about managing symptoms.

“Unmanaged hay fever or allergies can cause asthma symptoms to heighten and escalate into an asthma attack,” says Dr Marcus Butler, a respiratory consultant at St Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin, and medical director at the Asthma Society of Ireland.

“An asthma attack is a respiratory emergency that should be taken seriously by patients and carers. Allergies and hay fever with asthma can be fatal. At least one person dies every week as a result of asthma. We really encourage patients to kickstart an improvement of their hayfever symptoms and better asthma control by flagging these symptoms with their GP.”

10 tips for reducing hay fever symptoms

Check the pollen trackers on the Met Éireann and Asthma Society websites. Minimise time spent outdoors when the pollen count is high.