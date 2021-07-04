Amy Kirwan: We're like a family at Fair City

Actress Amy Kirwan is planning a trip to the beach with her three children. Being by the coastline is where the Fair City star, who plays the role of Mairead Casey in the show, feels happiest. The actress was originally born in Australia to Irish parents and didn’t move to Malahide until she was 12 years old.

“I just find the water so calming. We spent a lot of time outdoors and had a pool, which is normal over there, it wasn’t fancy,” she says, laughing.

Kirwan now lives about 10 minutes from Malahide, so doesn't have too far of a commute to set.

"We're so blessed at work. We've been back since last July and I just feel so lucky to have had such great storylines. Obviously, things are a little bit different with restrictions but we've all got the grasp of it now and it's really proven that the measures we have in place are working,” she says.

"It's challenging for us as actors but we haven't let it cloud our work. I love that there's hope in the air."

What shape are you in?

Pre-Covid I was certainly stronger and fitter. I used to go to the gym three or four times a week and loved it. But throughout lockdown I've developed a much better attitude about my appearance and my shape. Weight fluctuates. If I gain a little weight it's no big deal, I'm still healthy. My mindset is in better shape.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Preparation is key for me because I'm on the go a lot. My twins are aged nine and I have a five year old, so I'm used to having a bag full of snacks and I'll make my lunch along with theirs the night before. If I don't have time to eat something before I leave I'll always take something with me.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I don't feel guilty about any of my pleasures but I suppose things like reality television, late-night online shopping, and dancing in the kitchen. I put the headphones on and just switch off and have my own little silent disco.

What would keep you awake at night?

Early starts. The earliest I have to get up is 6am if I'm on set which isn't that early but it's the fear of my alarm not going off.

How do you relax?

I picked up meditation in lockdown. I never thought it was something for me but now it helps me set up my day. I only do five or ten minutes, but it's all you need. If I don't get to do it at home I do it in my dressing room.

Amy Kirwan plays Mairead Casey in RTÉ's Fair City.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Katie Taylor. She's phenomenal.

What’s your favourite smell?

The smell of a newborn baby, fresh flowers, or freshly washed bed linen.

When was the last time you cried?

When I watched Friends: The Reunion and they walked into their old set. It just really resonated with me. The idea of going back after all those years and seeing the set and all of the faces you worked with. They were like a family and that's how I feel about my job.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who don't listen or have any consideration for others.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I probably care too much about what other people think and also compare myself too much to others. It's just so easy to get sucked into social media and see what everyone else is doing and think you should be doing that. I hate that about myself but I practice gratitude for what I have every day.

Do you pray?

I'm not religious but I do believe in a spiritual world and I believe we all have spiritual guidance. From who or what I don't know but I think we get signs to show us that we're on the right path.

What would cheer up your day?

Hugs from my kids. It won't last forever but when I pick them up from school I savour that look when they see me and dash over with the biggest hug.

What quote inspires you most and why?

"Trust the timing of your life and trust the process." I think that whatever is meant to be will find you.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Anywhere with a coastline.