Working Life: The cyberattack has severely impacted our access to data in public hospitals

6.30am

I live in Cork. I have my first session with the four-legged walking enthusiast in our house, Bella, who is very insistent on two daily walks.

8am

In my new role as director of the NCRI, I have a call with IT manager Catherine McGovern. The NCRI is very vigilant about data security and thankfully our databases were not infringed by the recent cyberattack. However, our focus is on continuous

improvement. The cyberattack has severely impacted on our access to data in public hospitals and reconnecting those links is our highest priority.

9am

A call with the senior management team on Skype. All staff have been working remotely since March 2020 and I have been impressed by the agility with which they reimagined their business processes and continued their important work, collating data on cancer patients.

11am

My first conference call meeting with the NCRI/ National Screening Service Strategic Planning Group. This group is an outcome of the Scally Report [an inquiry into the CervicalCheck screening programme] recommendations and is overseeing data sharing arrangements between both organisations, ensuring data is used to improve screening services and patient outcomes. Implementing the report is key to the NCRI.

2pm

Catch-up call with Dr Anna Gavin, director of the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry (NICR), during which I was invited to join the NICR Council and to represent the NCRI at the UK and Ireland Association of Cancer Registries (UKIACR).

3pm

A productive call with Dr Robert O’Connor, director of research at the Irish Cancer Society about future collaborations between our two organisations. Patient advocacy groups play an important role in the cancer firmament and collaboration is crucial to mutually support the achievement of better outcomes for cancer patients

4pm

Call with former colleague Dr Triona McCarthy of the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP). The NCRI has always been a key support to the NCCP in its important work of improving cancer services and outcomes for patients.

5.30pm

I have commenced connecting with academic colleagues in the Department of Public Health and Epidemiology in UCC as well as with some excellent clinical cancer researchers.

Cancer patients benefit most from the optimal use of cancer data in research and health service improvement initiatives.

6.30pm

Home to a second walk with Bella and my husband John. Then a catch up with adult children, Ailish, Andrew and David.