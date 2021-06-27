Natural health: Is there a remedy for hangovers? 

I find I get hungover easily - all it takes is a few drinks and a late night. It seems to be getting worse as I get older. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

You are not alone, processing alcohol is more of a challenge as we get older. This is not due to any one issue, rather a culmination of problems. Stress, sleep deprivation, and an already overburdened liver all play a role. It is worth remembering that our liver not only processes toxins but, among many other functions, it also helps to regulate hormones and cholesterol levels, produce bile, and metabolise protein.

To support your hard-working liver, use herbs such as milk thistle and dandelion root – milk thistle is best taken in tablet format or as a tincture, while dandelion root makes for a lovely herbal infusion.

NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) helps to reduce hangover-type symptoms by increasing glutathione levels and reducing acetaldehyde effects on the body. B-vitamins are in shorter supply as we age and alcohol further depletes these precious vitamins. Vitamin B1 and NAC are thought to work synergistically, so take a quality B-complex together with 200mg of NAC about half an hour before you drink alcohol to help moderate any hangover symptoms the next day.

My eyes have started to feel tired and sore after a day spent working on the computer. I take regular screen breaks but it’s not making much difference. What would you recommend?

It is good to hear that you are already scheduling regular screen breaks since this is so important when you are working long hours at a computer screen.

One of the biggest issues with screen-based work is that you are not only looking at a brightly lit screen for long hours, you are also not changing your focus as often as you normally would in the course of a day. When you take your breaks, there are some exercises that you can incorporate to help reduce the eye fatigue and soreness you are experiencing.

1. FOCUS SWITCH

Choose a close object to focus on (such as a pen) and hold it about 25cm/10in away from your face. Now choose a distant object - about 4.5m/15ft away from you. With each breath switch your focus between the near and far objects. This is one of the best exercises for strengthening eye muscles and should take around two minutes.

2. INFINITY

Another eye muscle strengthener, this one helps to improve flexibility. The infinity exercise is where you move your eyeballs in the shape of the infinity symbol (like a horizontal figure eight). It may feel strange at the beginning but do persist. Move your eyes slowly tracing the infinity pattern in one direction for two minutes, then switch to the other direction for two minutes.

3. BLINK

Just blink, count to three, then blink again, repeating this for two minutes. We tend to blink less when we are working at our computers or looking at screens.

4. HITCH-HIKER

While you are sitting down comfortably, outstretch your arm with the thumb up (in the hitch-hiking position). Focus on your thumb at arm’s length, and then slowly bring your thumb towards your face while maintaining focus. Do this until your thumb is about 7.5cm/3in from your eyes, and then bring the thumb slowly back to arm’s length again. Repeat for two minutes daily.

5. EYE PALM

This is the most relaxing of all the exercises and works to relieve stress in the eye area. Sit at a desk or table and breathe deeply. Rest your elbows on the table and close your eyes. Using gentle pressure, place your palms over your eyes and cup your eye sockets for a couple of minutes.

