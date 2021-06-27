Natural health: Is there a remedy for hangovers? 

You are not alone, processing alcohol is more of a challenge as we get older. This is not due to any one issue, rather a culmination of problems. Stress, sleep deprivation, and an already overburdened liver all play a role. It is worth remembering that our liver not only processes toxins but, among many other functions, it also helps to regulate hormones and cholesterol levels, produce bile, and metabolise protein.
To support your hard-working liver, use herbs such as milk thistle and dandelion root – milk thistle is best taken in tablet format or as a tincture, while dandelion root makes for a lovely herbal infusion.
NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) helps to reduce hangover-type symptoms by increasing glutathione levels and reducing acetaldehyde effects on the body. B-vitamins are in shorter supply as we age and alcohol further depletes these precious vitamins. Vitamin B1 and NAC are thought to work synergistically, so take a quality B-complex together with 200mg of NAC about half an hour before you drink alcohol to help moderate any hangover symptoms the next day.
It is good to hear that you are already scheduling regular screen breaks since this is so important when you are working long hours at a computer screen.
One of the biggest issues with screen-based work is that you are not only looking at a brightly lit screen for long hours, you are also not changing your focus as often as you normally would in the course of a day. When you take your breaks, there are some exercises that you can incorporate to help reduce the eye fatigue and soreness you are experiencing.
- Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie
The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.