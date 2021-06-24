Learner Dad: I should learn a lesson from my kids and spend more time in the sea

I’m trying to figure out when I stopped running into the sea. I obviously did a lot of it when I was younger because kids head for the sea as if it’s a giant liquid magnet. If you put a baby down at the beach they will eventually try and crawl into the sea. If we bring our two to the beach on a freezing cold day in November, they will run straight into the sea, clothes and all. It’s like every microscopic bit of their body is shouting, ‘This is where I came from, I’m home at last’.

There’s a huge buzz to be had watching your kids take to the water, until you realise you’re the one who has to dry them off. My wife is OK with it and can’t see the problem with walking two shivering, blue kids back up to the car to see if we have any spare clothes in the boot.

The kids don’t mind either. All they care about is getting into the sea. But I hate a mess, I’m fussy that way, and I‘d also like to relax on the beach rather than shouting ‘It’s Ireland in November, what’s the matter with you people?’ There’s nothing the matter with them. I’m the one with the problem. This is what people on a TED call a ‘teachable moment’, and I should learn a lesson from my kids and spend more time in the sea.

We went to Ballycroneen strand for a bit of evening sun last week. Our kids ran straight into the sea before we could get them into their wetsuits. No surprise there. But I was struck by two women who arrived down, threw on their swimsuits and walked slowly into the freezing water. I was cold just watching them. They kept walking out to sea until it was up around their shoulders. And then they just stood there for 15 minutes, shooting the breeze, before walking out, both with a grin on their faces.

The thing is, I know the sea is good for me. Before our kids came along, my wife and I used to go bodyboarding any chance we could. The version of me that walked out of the sea was 10 times more relaxed than the version that walked in 30 minutes earlier.

Saltwater is really good for your mental health. I’ve seen the change that sea-swimming made to a friend who used to pride himself on being a bit of a slob.

So, with schools out next week, I’m going to spend as much time as we can actually in the sea, rather than just standing by it, shouting at my kids. This isn’t just good for everyone’s mental health, it’s good for the environment as well.

Assuming we get some hot weather in the coming weeks (and I feel foolish even writing the words), there are two ways a day with the kids can play outside. We either drive to the seaside or else stay at home and use 400-zillion litres of water in a paddling pool or 'slip and slide'. Staying at home is not good for the planet. We like to think we’re eco-aware in our house, but that goes out the window when we’re trying to keep the kids occupied on a hot day. At least they’re not playing video games, we tell ourselves, as the reservoirs drain dry.

So I’m going to head for the seaside at least three times a week. (Yes, I know, the car isn’t great for the planet either, but it’s small fry compared to an afternoon of 'slip and slide'.) I reckon those women in Ballycroneen were on to something, so I’m going to leave the wetsuit at home and try a pair of swimming shorts in the Atlantic for the first time since 1994.

It will be a kind of homecoming. I spent my summers growing up on Garretstown strand, jumping and squealing and shivering and having the time of my life. It’s time to take a lesson from my kids and head back into the ocean. They tell me it isn’t too bad, once you get down.