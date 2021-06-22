Calling on young people to pitch for futuristic TV show 

Róise Nic Ruairí scoots around her home searching bookshelves, under beds, inside boxes for the device her parents have hidden from her. Finally – screen found – she beams triumphantly, only to hide it again in a flash as she hears her dad’s disembodied voice sternly calling her name.
The dramatic scene’s captured in ‘Tóraíocht na Scáileán’ (‘Screen Hunt’), a two-minute comedy that last year won Róise, 12, a place among the finalists in the inaugural See Yourself On Screen Challenge (SYOS). This year’s SYOS challenge has just launched and it’s calling on four to 18-year-olds from Ireland and Britain to create their own idea for a mini-TV show for the future.
A pan-industry initiative, SYOS is led by the British Film Institute (BFI) through its Young Audiences Content Fund, which supports the creation of distinctive, high-quality content for audiences up to the age of 18. TG4 is the Irish broadcaster participating in the initiative.
Entrants are asked to submit an initial 30-second video, summarising their idea for a two-minute-long mini TV show set 75 years from now. Entrants will be offered digital masterclasses with an experienced figure from the TV industry – each mentor will offer hints and tips to help guide finalists through the scriptwriting and shooting process, before seeing their show premiere this autumn on TG4 or BFI’s other partner broadcasters.
Last year, Róise was paired with TV and weather presenter Caitlín Nic Aoidh. “Caitlín taught her a lot about location, lighting, developing her idea, storyboarding and planning out her film,” says Róise’s mum, Máire, adding that her daughter learned about using humour and a lot about the technicalities of film-making, including editing. “One of the big things she realised was the huge amount of work involved even in producing something very small.”
Róise’s idea for her short film came from real-life experience and entering the SYOS challenge was something to pass the time during lockdown. “She’s big into sport – she plays under-14 Gaelic football and is a member of our local athletics club. But she’s also quite creative. She’s always making TikToks and taking photos with her phone. She’s quite a quiet child and her success with SYOS has really boosted her confidence,” says Máire.
This year’s SYOS Challenge launched on the 75th anniversary of the broadcasting of the first regular children’s programmes. After World War II ended and with an expanded schedule to fill, a live BBC Sunday afternoon programme – called Children’s Hour or For the Children – featuring puppet Muffin the Mule with presenter Annette Mills was given a regular slot.
- The SYOS Challenge encourages children/young people to engage with TV and to share their ideas for the future of children’s TV: TV that’s inspiring, informative, reflective and inclusive.
- Entries for See Yourself on Screen should be submitted via www.bfi.org.uk/seeyourselfonscreen.
- Entries for TG4 need to be in Irish; English language entries from Ireland can apply for Channel 5’s Milkshake!, CITV or E4 in Britain.
- Closing date for entries is 2pm on Monday, June 28. Successful shortlisted entrants will be notified by Wednesday, July 14.