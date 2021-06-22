Calling on young people to pitch for futuristic TV show 

Róise Nic Ruairí scoots around her home searching bookshelves, under beds, inside boxes for the device her parents have hidden from her. Finally – screen found – she beams triumphantly, only to hide it again in a flash as she hears her dad’s disembodied voice sternly calling her name.

The dramatic scene’s captured in ‘Tóraíocht na Scáileán’ (‘Screen Hunt’), a two-minute comedy that last year won Róise, 12, a place among the finalists in the inaugural See Yourself On Screen Challenge (SYOS). This year’s SYOS challenge has just launched and it’s calling on four to 18-year-olds from Ireland and Britain to create their own idea for a mini-TV show for the future.