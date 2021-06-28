Working Life: We're planning a virtual cookalong with Darina Allen

7am

My day starts with ensuring my two teenagers haven’t slept through their alarms – we have a Leaving Cert student.

8am

I live within (downhill) cycling distance of UCC. Cycling along the Lee, I occasionally see

remarkable wildlife, including seals, otters, egrets, trout. While working from home, my commute changed to walking my teens to school with our dog, as an excuse to get out of the house.

I work at APC Microbiome Ireland, which is a world-leading SFI research centre based in UCC, Teagasc, CUH and six other Irish Universities. Our 350-plus researchers and clinicians explore the role that microbes living in and on the human body (microbiome) play in our health and preventing disease.

8.45am

At our weekly APC executive meeting, we discuss strategy, research findings including on Covid-19 projects, and industry partnerships with the pharma, biotech and food sectors, to optimally translate our research to positively impact people and the planet.

10.30am

Next is a meeting with APC’s director, Paul Ross, and our communications manager, Tina

Darb, to review the virtual launch of APC’s new Strategic Vision (2021-2026) which the Taoiseach and Minister Harris contributed to – such is the importance they place on research in Ireland’s post-pandemic recovery.

12 noon

Dr. Sally Cudmore

APC weekly research seminar at which our researchers in different locations share their latest research findings. It’s a great way for our early career researchers to gain experience presenting data to a discerning audience, share knowledge and initiate collaborations.

2pm

Virtual meeting organised by APC’s business development manager, Brendan Curran, with a US-based pharma company that would like to hear more about our research on inflammation and discuss a possible new research collaboration.

3pm

Meeting with our Education and Public Engagement team, and partners in Brussels, to plan

activities for World Microbiome Day on June 27. One such event is a virtual microbiome-inspired cookalong brunch with Darina Allen.

4pm

Catch up with e-mails and reports.

5.30pm

Cycle home, uphill. Most evenings, following dinner with the teens and my husband, involve exercise. I row four times a week with women’s masters at Lee Rowing Club. While virtual training sessions during the lockdowns were a welcome distraction, we’re delighted to be back on the water. Finishing a day with a 10km row with a ‘tribe’ of like-minded people is unbeatable.