Step it out: How to get your feet sandal-ready

Based in scenic Sandycove, Serenity Day Spa in Dublin is just one of the salons around the country busily making its way through a long waiting list after reopening last month.

And a 45-minute deluxe pedicure (€55) is proving one of the most in-demand treatments as women prepare to put their best foot forward for summer following the string of lockdowns.

“Even if we didn’t have Covid, this time of year would be very busy for manicures and pedicures anyway,” says beauty expert Nuala Woulfe, who also runs Nu Aesthetics Skin Clinic in Glasthule.

“People are getting their feet back out again, so they’re really enjoying coming in and having their feet manicured.

“When you come in to have your nails done the therapists are all screened from each other and the clients are all screened from each other, and I think that has made people comfortable.

“Bright citrusy colours like vibrant yellows and coral reds are very popular this year. It’s a bit like the people going around with pink and blue hair - it’s the whole thing of ‘I’m back!’”

While a new do has oft been described as ‘hairapy’, a relaxing pedicure can be just as good for the ‘sole’, agrees Eva Crummey of Noir Hand & Foot Spa on South William Street in Dublin 2 (noir-nails.com).

“It’s amazing,” says nail technician Eva. “People just walk out differently after a pedicure.

“During lockdown, most people weren’t doing anything with their feet or, even worse, they bought their own [foot filing] machine and caused more damage by going too hard on the skin.

“A lot of people also cut their nails too short. When we’re doing a pedicure here in the salon, first we soak the feet, then we remove as much hard skin as needed - not too much - and scrub and moisturise the feet.

“When we’ve done that, we remove the lotion from the nails, do the cuticles, shape the nails using clippers and a nail file - we don’t use scissors - and apply the polish or Shellac.

“One of the best things you can do to care for your feet at home is to use a foot cream every night before you go to bed,” she advises. “When you’re exfoliating in the shower once a week, don’t forget about your feet and - most importantly - stay away from the scissors.”

Get your feet out

But it hasn’t all been dodgy DIY pedicures during the pandemic, according to chiropodist Amy Cronin of Rush Chiropody Clinic in Co Dublin, as the break from rushing about in uncomfortable footwear also gave many people’s trotters a chance to recuperate.

“I’m seeing the opposite,” says the healthcare professional, who was able to continue to treat patients throughout lockdown. “Especially in the elderly section - the usual corns and things that were giving them trouble have eased off a little bit because they’re not in their shoes all the time.

“It’s really good to get the shoes off and get your feet out. The only downside of letting air at your feet is that they dry out, so it’s very important to keep them moisturised during the summer months with a cream that has urea in it - it’s the only thing that will penetrate the tough skin on the feet.

“A little bit of hard skin is OK - it’s only when it gets uncomfortable that you need to get it treated. You can keep on top of it yourself by just buffing it gently with a pumice stone weekly or every couple of weeks.

“One of the most important things is drying the feet properly, especially in between the toes - a lot of people will have their shower, give a quick dry and stick their socks and shoes back on again, so the damp water will sit in between the toes and cause a problem.

“People also tend to cut their nails too short, and they cut down the sides of the nails without the proper tools and knowledge, so they’re leaving bits behind and getting ingrown toenails.

“You don’t have to cut it dead straight across and you don’t have to cut it right down the side - just go with the natural shape of the toe and leave a tiny bit of white edge.

“If you can file them regularly, that's even better than attacking them with clippers.”

Follow the two-week rule

After toeing the line for the last year, rebellious neons and nail art are walking out the door at Noir, tells Eva Crummey, who warns against trying to make two-week polishes such as Shellac - set with a UV lamp - last all summer.

“What can happen if the Shellac starts lifting is that water gets in and then you’re more likely to get an infection,” she says.

“We use Strong Base, which is stronger than Shellac but not as strong as gel, and that would be one of the most popular treatments.”

Elsewhere at Serenity Day Spa, Nuala Woulfe also prefers to see women walking through the door with flip flops in their hands.

“I’d much prefer people to put regular polish on their toenails,” she says. “A lot of people don’t appreciate the fact that if you're outdoors and it’s very warm, and there's a lot of UV, that Shellac is continuing to cure on your nails and continuing to get harder. If you don’t take it off within 14 days, invariably the nails become quite dry underneath.

“Nail polish on your feet if it’s applied properly is going to last a couple of weeks anyway - then at least the polish is just growing out. Plus, you can take it off yourself - you’re not tied into coming back in to have it taken off.”

To achieve the perfectly tanned hooves at home, she suggests using a large blusher brush instead of a tanning mitt, remembering to apply Vaseline to toenails first to prevent staining.

Whether barefoot or in Birkenstocks or this outdoor summer, however, one thing is non-negotiable.

“The biggest thing I would say to people coming into summer is to make sure they put sunscreen on the top of their feet,” cautions chiropodist Amy Cronin. “That skin is quite thin and it can burn quite easily.

“So get the SPF on and get them out.”

Top beauty treats for your feet

Press-on pedicure: feet falsies!

CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in ‘Sangria at Sunset’, €14.95

After more than a year swaddled in slipper socks, this hot pink lacquer is the perfect pick-me-up for little piggies. Part of the vibrant new Summer City Chic collection, the fast-drying polish stays chip-free for up to seven days and features a clever ergonomic brush to make painting even the tiniest of toenails a breeze.

Patchology Poshpeel Pedi Cure, €12.95

Not ready to brave the salon? Bring the salon to your home with this DIY foot peel treatment infused with glycolic acid to leave even the hardest of hooves silky soft in 60 minutes. Just pop the activating essence into the disposable booties provided, then slip them on to sock it to dead skin and hard bits.

This Works Perfect Heels Rescue Balm, €18.45

Slathered on daily, this cruelty-free lotion will help keep you one step ahead of dry, cracked feet this summer. While the fragrant blend of soothing lavender and detoxifying lemon also doubles down on the dreaded bromoditis - aka cheesy feet - this sandal season.

Kiss impRESS Press-on Pedicure, €9

Hide a multitude of beauty sins from fake tan stains to botched toenail trimming in seconds with these nifty falsies for feet. Available in matching press-on manicures, each pack contains 24 natural-looking nails and there’s no fear of smudging - just press them on and you’re hot to trot.

Champneys Toenail Clipper, €15.99

Don’t be deceived by this dainty looking clipper featuring stainless steel blades and a soft touch handle to help tackle the toughest of talons. Snip straight across after showering when the nail is softest to prevent a trip to the chiropodist, then file to perfect the shape.