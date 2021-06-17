'I'm grand...': 90% of young people cover up mental health struggles with casual terms

Research by 50808, the HSE's free 24/7 anonymous text service, finds that the majority of young people are not openly talking about their mental health, despite a huge increase in awareness of the issue in recent years.
90% of young people that responded cover up their mental health struggles, by using casual terms such as “Grand”, “Fine”, “OK” or “Alright” when asked how they’re feeling, but actually felt worse than they let on.
This news has led to the service's new campaign, #GetPastGrand, which encourages young people to get past the small talk and open up to those closest to them about how they feel.
Specifically, half of all (54%) young people use the phrase “I’m grand” to shut down enquiries about their wellbeing despite wanting or needing to talk about how they feel.
50808 volunteer Sean McCuster said, “It’s similar to when we ask someone if they want a cup of tea: we usually ask twice - or more - and on the second time we get a more genuine answer.
“It takes a second time to ask someone ‘how are you?’ in a different way for them to feel a bit more relaxed and open.”
- 50808 is a free, 24/7 anonymous text service, providing everything from a chat to immediate support during a mental health or personal challenge, and connecting people to resources that can help them into the future. Text ‘HELLO’ to 50808 to get started.
The survey of 1,803 young people in Ireland aged 16-34 found that:
- 44% of young people rarely or never talk about their mental health or wellbeing with friends and family.
- Almost half (47%) of young people are unlikely or very unlikely to reach out for support from others when they are feeling unhappy or stressed.
- 1 in 2 respondents (55%) said they find it difficult to talk about how they feel even though they want to.
- 90% of young people regularly respond to the question ‘How are you doing?’ with either “Grand”, “Fine”, “OK” or “Alright” despite feeling worse than the word they used.
- 68% of young people said they would feel better if they had more opportunities to talk about how they are feeling with the people in their lives.
- Simply giving someone the space to talk can take a weight off their shoulders, and help make them feel better. This means giving them uninterrupted time to talk about their concerns.
- Pay close attention to what they are saying and keep eye contact.
- If they are finding it difficult to talk, let them know that you are there for them and that you want to help.
- Simply saying something like ‘I know this is difficult to talk about, but thank you for trusting me’ will put the person at ease.