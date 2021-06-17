'I'm grand...': 90% of young people cover up mental health struggles with casual terms

Research by 50808, the HSE's free 24/7 anonymous text service, finds that the majority of young people are not openly talking about their mental health, despite a huge increase in awareness of the issue in recent years.

90% of young people that responded cover up their mental health struggles, by using casual terms such as “Grand”, “Fine”, “OK” or “Alright” when asked how they’re feeling, but actually felt worse than they let on.