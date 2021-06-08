Art attack: Day of free creative activity for children and young people

From knitting to drumming and stop-start animation, Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 offers a diverse programme of events for children of all ages 
Art attack: Day of free creative activity for children and young people

Naoise Ó Dálaigh, a Midleton primary-school pupil, is taking part in TG4’s new creative series for children – Cruthaím – celebrating Cruinniú na nÓg. 

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Helen O’Callaghan

A circus factory in Carrigaline, a live interactive workshop on up-cycled clothes in Louth and Dublin Zoo inviting young people to explore animals without backbones – it’s all on the programme for Cruinniú na on Saturday, June 12. 

Ireland is unique worldwide in having such a national day for young people and it’s a key date in our cultural calendar, with over 600 events planned by Creative Ireland culture and creativity teams in local authorities nationwide.

Providing opportunities for Ireland’s 1.2m children/young people to be “inquisitive, innovative and to fulfil an inner creative talent”, the emphasis is on participation and trying something new, for example, knitting, drumming, stop-start animation, contemporary dance. There's also online storytelling for families, to drawing cool cartoon characters.

Last year’s Covid restrictions saw all Cruinniú na nÓg events go online, yet it was the event’s most successful celebration to date with millions engaging from here and abroad. 

In light of current public health restrictions, the Creative Ireland Programme has issued cultural “calls to action”, which children/young people/families can create in their own homes/gardens on Saturday, June 12.

Highlights include:

Knitting Across the Nation: The Airfield Estate in Dundrum have sent out over 400 wool packs to young knitters countrywide – more than 700 people have registered online for live workshops tomorrow. Young knitters are invited to upload their knitting projects onto an online scrapbook.

Nenagh Children’s Film Festival has a programme of short films, animations and feature films from all over the world. Go behind the scenes with workshops, interviews and insights from aspiring young filmmakers. Learn insights into costume-making for film, prop-making and animation. 

Garageland: a music project, giving young Irish bands an opportunity to step out of their bedrooms and onto Garageland Youth TV (broadcasting 10am-6pm tomorrow), a dedicated online TV channel designed to give young musicians opportunities similar to older peers; as well as digital radio station RTÉ 2XM from 12pm.

"I love the freedom of it"

Ten-year-old Naoise Ó Dálaigh, a Midleton primary-school pupil, is taking part in TG4’s new creative series for children – Cruthaím – celebrating Cruinniú na nÓg. It involves one young Irish speaker from each county showcasing their creativity in the video-series broadcasting on Cúla4’s Youtube channel.

Naoise – into sports, history, drama and music – shares what painting means to him. “I love the freedom of it. With music you play a tune, with drama you stick to a script. I love putting a load of colours on a page and in a few days you’ve a cool picture.”

More highlights:

  • Let’s Dance – young people participate in online community, learning innovative ways of making dance, using technology.
  • Imagine-Orchestra aims to create a world record for biggest online youth orchestra. Record stands at 1,320 – they aim to beat it.
  • Beat Your Drum – international drumming programme encompasses bodhrán and indigenous drums of Africa/Asia/the Americas/Europe.
  • Local authorities will host range of cultural/creative activities and online events for Cruinniú na nÓg – tomorrow June 12.

Further details/resources at: creativeireland.gov.ie and rte.ie.

Read More

Cinemas are open again: Here are 10 of the best films for your first visit 

More in this section

Is it safe for my teenager to take supplements as part of a weight training programme? Is it safe for my teenager to take supplements as part of a weight training programme?
Fish oil taken during pregnancy boosts problem-solving and concentration in children Fish oil taken during pregnancy boosts problem-solving and concentration in children
BUMBLEance co-founders honour late daughter's 16th birthday with 16th new vehicle BUMBLEance co-founders honour late daughter's 16th birthday with 16th new vehicle
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 - London

Anton Du Beke: Pain of hair transplant was better than pain of receding hairline

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices