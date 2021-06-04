'It’s inevitable that the heart I have won’t last me all my life,' says doctor with heart disease

- Donations can be made to exa.mn/HeartChild
Heart Children Ireland supports parents/families of children, adolescents and adults with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).
The most common of all birth defects, CHD affects one in every 100 children born. Heart Children Ireland has more than 1,000 member families.
There are many CHD types, which sometimes occur in combination. Children with CHD often need treatment/follow up care throughout their lives and require specialist care during childhood and adulthood.
In its first 25 years, Heart Children Ireland raised over €2.5 million for the Children’s Heart Centre at CHI at Crumlin.
Included among supports offered by Heart Children Ireland are:
- Family Psychology Support Service free to all members. Individuals of all ages with congenital heart conditions, family members and bereaved families access this service.
- The charity has purchased equipment for the Children's Heart Centre (including the first ECMO machine for the ICU at CHI, Crumlin – it’s saving lives daily) and the Adult Congenital Unit at The Mater.
- Funding of the Coagu-Chek programme to assist adolescents/adults at the Adult Congenital Unit. These machines enable patients take control of their own health, resulting in less time in hospital.
Heart Children Ireland depends on their own fundraising and on donations from individuals/businesses. The charity’s appealing for donations to help it continue supporting all members. Donate at www.heartchildren.ie; email margaret@heartchildren.ie; 085-7237797