Hit the road running: Motivation for novice runners from Olympian Lizzie Lee

Dr Philip Kearney, a lecturer in skill acquisition, coaching and performance at the University of Limerick, has advice for reluctant runners of all ages:
There are so many mental and physical benefits to a daily walk and you really can’t run before you walk, so implement this first.
Stair climbing is a fantastic way to improve fitness levels, so take as many flights as you can to boost leg strength and cardiovascular fitness. A study in the shows how progressive stair climbing starting with one ascent a day in week one to five ascents a day in weeks seven and eight, five days a week, has a significant impact on the health of previously sedentary young women. Each ascent took about two minutes to complete, so it's easy to fit into your day.
A study published in the journal two years ago revealed that seven in ten Irish children don’t get enough activity and that Irish boys have the second-lowest levels of physical inactivity in the world, after Bangladesh, while Irish girls rank ninth-highest in the study. Parents have an important role to play as an adult. Be their role model and encourage them to get out. We want to get to the stage in Ireland where it is not normal to be inactive.
Research from Cambridge University has shown that we tend to adopt a cycle of behaviour and - even if we are reluctant to take up an activity - the better we get at it, the more likely we are to continue. However, we often need a springboard, something that will propel us onwards. The Irish Life Health Family Mile, taking place on the weekend of June 26 and 27, is an ideal starting point. Use it first as a goal and then to motivate the whole family to do more activity going forward.