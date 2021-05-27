Síle Seoige to host free menopause discussion

Broadcaster Síle Seoige will host a virtual event focusing on menopause later today.

The free event, organised by Laya healthcare as part of their Wellbeing Live Series, will feature two expert panellists: the CEO of The Menopause Hub in Dublin Loreta Dignma and Dr Roisin O’Loughlin, a Dublin based GP who has written multiple articles and papers on women's health.

Seoige has long advocated for and tried to bring attention to women's health issues. She recently featured menopause coach Catherine O’Keeffe of WellnessWarrior.ie on her podcast Ready to be Real by Síle Seoige, saying: "It’s such a complicated and sensitive topic and the experience of menopause is so different for every woman."

Today's discussions, taking place from 12pm to 12:45pm this afternoon, May 27, will revolve around a variety of topics such as how to manage symptoms and the supports that are available for women in Ireland.

The panel will also discuss menopause and the workplace and how we can reach the goal of creating menopause-friendly workspaces.

“Attention has firmly turned to menopause in recent months as this area of women’s health has finally moved out of the shadows and into the mainstream,” a representative from Laya says.

“What has been clear is that menopause is often misunderstood and is an under-presented area of women’s health, as a result, many women have not sought or received the level of care that they should for the symptoms that they experience.”

Laya’s Wellbeing Live series has now delivered virtual events to over 100,000 people after seeing a huge increase in demand for digital health solutions since the pandemic first hit.

Those interested in today’s event do not need to be a Laya healthcare member to attend and can register via Eventbrite.