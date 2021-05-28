"There is no half-time": Adi Roche on mastering the art of rowing

The reason rowing is such a beneficial sport is the team element, according to the Irish rowing squad’s lead physiotherapist Sinead Murphy.
“What I like about rowing is that it gathers people, particularly groups of women. It gets people in a team environment which means they're more likely to commit to regular exercise. It can be quite challenging for those who might have kids, but you'll carve time for exercise if you have to be somewhere with your crew. You also have the social side. If you feel like it's your place to belong you're more likely to keep it up,” Sinead says.
“It’s brilliant. You're getting outdoors, getting aerobic exercise, and you're also getting that sense of team that you don't get as an older adult and the mental benefits of that are just as important as the physical side of it.”
Sinead’s clinic, Performance Physiotherapy Cork, treats some of the rebel county’s masters rowers. Over the past few years, she has seen a big increase in women starting the sport - especially among those who have children.
“I've seen women who had never taken part in any sport before joining clubs because their kids are rowing and they're loving it," she says. "The thought of getting into a boat might seem quite daunting but the clubs around Cork are really good for teaching novice and new rowers."
Sinead says that the sport is particularly beneficial for those going through menopause. "Rowing is brilliant for the muscular and skeletal system but also for hormonal health. Physical exercise is really beneficial for women going through menopause because it helps with hormonal imbalances.
"It's also low impact. Once you can master the range of motion for the sport there are no real surprises for the joints. If you gradually build your range, it's a really beneficial exercise for the body and mind."