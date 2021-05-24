Life Hack: Can you soften butter straight out of a fridge with just a hot glass?

Does this actually work? We put it to the test
Life Hack: Can you soften butter straight out of a fridge with just a hot glass?

This could change my lazy baking ways

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

I’ve lost count of the times I’ve needed to use room-temperature butter in a recipe only to realise I didn’t take it out of the fridge earlier that day.

Normally I’m faced with two choices: wait for the butter to soften, which realistically means the baking doesn't happen, or heat the butter. I don’t know about most people but I struggle to time a microwave correctly for this so instead of soft butter I almost always end up with liquified butter and I don't want to mess a pan for just this.

After scrolling through TikTok one day, a user described her method for softening butter straight out of a fridge and it seemed too good to be true so I had to put it to the test.

Lindsay Roggenbuck’s video details her method. First, boil some water. Pour it water into a glass before emptying it once the surface temperature increases. Place your butter on a plate and use the heated glass to cover the stick of butter. Leave it for a few minutes and remove the glass.

She says you’re left with softened butter, perfect for using on bread or in your baking.

When I say I ran to the kettle to try this, I’m not lying. I filled the kettle and waited for it to boil - much like timing the microwave, I seem to only boil enough water to make tea for an entire family.

I used a pint glass since Lindsay’s stick of butter seemed quite thin compared to the standard one in my fridge. I also added a spoon to prevent the glass from shattering.

After about a minute, grabbed an oven glove and emptied the water into the sink. I flipped the glass and placed it over the butter and since she said it took “just a couple of minutes” I decided to wait two minutes before removing the glass.

To touch, the block of butter still felt cold so I immediately had my doubts about the method. There were some slight traces of melted butter on the inside of the packaging but when I used my knife to scrape some off, it barely yielded to it.

Determined not to give in, I tried again. I filled the glass right up to the rim and, when empty, placed it over the butter for five minutes. There was a lot more condensation on the wrapper this time and when I opened it, it had worked!

I’m no physician, but I think much of the difference in results stems from the slim blocks of butter in the original video compared to the hefty offerings in Irish supermarkets, which is why I increased the time it spent under the glass to balance the size of the portion.

Read More

Natural health: My eyes get strained from working on the computer, what should I do?

More in this section

Lego launches LGBTQ+ ‘Everyone is Awesome’ rainbow set Lego launches LGBTQ+ ‘Everyone is Awesome’ rainbow set
Why there's such a buzz in Cork about World Bee Day Why there's such a buzz in Cork about World Bee Day
Four of the best foods to help fight inflammation Four of the best foods to help fight inflammation
Honey Bee & Butterfly on White Flower

Flick through our Biodiversity magazine, because doing a little really does help a lot

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices