Online scams: what to look out for to avoid falling victim

Scams have become an everyday part of online life, with cybercriminals constantly evolving their tactics.

Over the past year, internet experts have seen a rising number of campaigns related to banking and personal accounts, including emails and texts diverting to bogus log-in portals, in order to surrender sensitive information.

Meanwhile, the Association of Compliance Officers Ireland (ACOI) reported in February that 89% of Irish organisations felt remote working created vulnerabilities to online attacks.

Here, we explain what to be aware of and how to help prevent fraud.

What attacks do I need to watch out for?

Phishing attacks are the ones to watch out for - these are emails and text messages that pretend to be someone you trust.

Perpetrators use all sorts of real-world concerns to dupe people into reacting.

Often, the end goal is to convince users to click a link that will send them to a dodgy website that may look authentic, where a virus could be installed or people are tricked into revealing passwords and personal information.

What can I do to spot suspicious messages?

According to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), there are several things to consider when trying to figure out whether a message is genuine or not.

First, authority, as criminals will often try to mimic important places such as banks or Government departments to get a person's attention.

Consider the urgency. Messages that say you have a limited time to respond or face fines are used as a way to trick people into making rash decisions.

Does the message stir up emotions? Threatening language, dubious claims of support, or messages that try to tempt you into finding out more are signs.

Another thing to watch out for is if they are offering something in short supply, such as concert tickets, this again can be used to make people rush into it without thinking first.

And more pressingly, criminals will exploit current events - in the last year, it is not surprising that coronavirus has been a big focus. But other big events, such as tax reporting, is another area to be mindful of.

There are other tell-tale signs, too. Phishing attacks are sometimes vague using general terms such as "dear customer" instead of your name.

It is also important to remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

How can I check if I'm not sure?

If you are unsure, go to an official source to check - do not interact with or go via the message you have received.

For example, if you have received something from your bank, An Post, the Department of Social Welfare or other major organisations, contact them directly to find out whether it is legitimate, using their official website or contact number.

What if I have already fallen victim to a scam?

If you have given banking details, you should contact your bank immediately and follow their instructions.

Those who think they have been hacked should change their passwords quickly, and speak to their provider.

Anyone who believes they have installed a virus onto their device should run their antivirus software.

Is there any way I can help?

If you believe you've been the victim of cybercrime, speak to An Garda Síochána immediately.

As a member of the public, if you feel that you've experienced a cybersecurity incident that may have a wider impact, please contact the NCSC at info@ncsc.gov.ie.

Passwords — boring but necessary

World Password Day was earlier this month, and ID company Onfido marked the occasion by revealing that 17% of consumers surveyed in Britain, US and Europe would rather watch paint dry than create a unique password for every online account they have.

Apparently, one in 10 of us would rather get a root canal or a filling, 9% would rather get a colonoscopy, and 15% of people would rather wait in line to update their vehicle registration or driver's license.

The survey also revealed that more than one in five consumers who have passwords for online or mobile accounts surveyed (22%) use birthdays as inspiration for passwords, while 19% use pet names, 19% use family names, 14% use a hobby, 12% use time of year (seasons, months, year), and 10% use their mother's maiden name. 10% also list each of the following as inspiration: sports teams, street names/addresses, and phone numbers. Stealthy hackers can find much of this information about a given person online with just a few searches, which put consumers at risk.

But while passwords are hardly the stuff of glamour for our online accounts, remain the de facto standard for user access and authentication, with the average person having 100 passwords. Take note of the ones you have — and be careful of how they're disclosed.