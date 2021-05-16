Natural health: Is there a cure for my split nails? 

My nails have started to chip and break. Cutting them short has helped but I’d like to find a long-term solution. I’m a woman in my mid 40s. What would you suggest?

Brittle nails can occur during peri-menopausal changes in women. These changes typically begin anywhere around the age of 35 years onwards and can lead to the nails being brittle, discoloured, and dull along with splitting, peeling, and forming ridges. Of course, nail health can also be affected by topical detergents and chemicals used at home or work.

The B vitamins play a crucial role in nail strength and condition - specifically the water-soluble B vitamin, biotin. One study found that a daily 2.5mg dose of biotin taken over an average of 5.5 months resulted in a significant increase in nail thickness and a consequential reduction of splitting and flaking. You can buy 1000ug (1mg) biotin supplements from Holland & Barrett, where 100 capsules cost €22.69. Take two to three tablets daily for six months for best results.

Along with biotin, collagen is another popular supplement that falls into the functional food category. Collagen provides your body with the building blocks it needs for strong and healthy hair, skin, and nails. Collagen powder can be mixed into drinks, soups, and casseroles and has no real impact on the flavour or texture of your food or drink. Marine collagen is the best choice for hair, skin, and nails, whereas bovine collagen is typically recommended for joint, bone, and muscle repair.

Massage jojoba oil into your nails to nourish and repair externally. You can also use other nourishing plant oils such as almond, olive, or hempseed.

Including healthy fats in your diet is just as important as nourishing your nails from the outside. Make sure your diet is rich in essential fatty acids (EFAs), either by eating plenty of nuts, seeds, and oily fish or taking a good EFA supplement.

It might be worth considering some of the other conditions where brittle nails can be a symptom, such as autoimmune conditions, thyroid disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, anaemia, nutrient deficiencies, and adrenal fatigue. Consult your GP if you feel that any of these conditions might be at the root of your nail issues.

I hurt my lower back recently while lifting heavy shopping bags into the boot of my car. The severe pain is gone but my back still aches. Is there a natural treatment you could recommend?

Acupuncture is a wonderful modality for pain relief, and since it is a holistic therapy the practitioner will address the root cause of your back aches as well as helping with the pain. I would also recommend a therapeutic heat balm with cayenne and menthol – this will help to deliver relief deeper into the lower back.

Boswellia, also known as Indian frankincense, is the resin of the Boswellia serrata tree. A Boswellia serrata supplement can be used in place of ibuprofen to help with pain and swelling as the active ingredient – boswellic acid – supports the vascular system and helps to relieve inflammation and help reduce vessel constriction. Boswellia is recommended for headaches, sports injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritic conditions, and even menstrual cramps.

The usual dosage recommendation is 450mg of Boswellia daily, taken in three doses of 150mg to relieve pain. When the pain is particularly intense or acute, you can increase this dosage to 300mg (maximum). It is best to take Boswellia at the onset of pain for it to work most effectively.

Boswellia can also be taken as a preventative supplement for long-term inflammatory joint or muscular conditions. In this case, the dosage is 250-300mg daily. While Boswellia serrata is effective in relieving symptoms, it will not address the root cause of the problem.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.