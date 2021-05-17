Working Life: It’s an absolute privilege to be at the delivery of a baby

5.20am

Beating the traffic requires an early start as I’ve a one-hour commute from Armagh. I grab a wee coffee in Dublin before heading into the hospital to change into scrubs.

7.30am

On the labour and birthing ward I meet the other manager who’s on shift with me. We get an official handover from the night managers and we’re introduced to the mums and babies on the unit. Together with our line manager and the unit staff, we meet to discuss any safety messages and take the opportunity to update staff on any new policies. Each mum is allocated a midwife and student to look after them while in the unit.

8am

Myself or one of the other managers attends a huddle meeting with different department managers and the master of the hospital, Prof Shane Higgins.

This alerts staff to any high-risk women/babies currently in the hospital and allows the multidisciplinary team to plan around their care.

9am

Activity in the unit can change in an instant, so I regularly link in with the midwives and women to ensure I am familiar with their progress in labour and to offer assistance if needed, as well as planning the delivery, bed management and staff breaks.

12.30-1pm

We organise lunch by relieving each other to help continuity of care for the mum and baby.

3pm

We liaise with the antenatal and postnatal wards and plan for admissions and discharges throughout the day. It’s such a changeable environment: quiet one minute, crazy the next. That’s one of the reasons I love working on the unit. And it’s an absolute privilege to be at the delivery of a baby.

8.30pm

We welcome our lovely night staff and give a handover.

10pm

I'm home, but with a young family - Daniel (5), Amelia (3) and Connor (9 months) - most of the time they’re in bed.

Days off are spent with my babies, exercising and helping to run a cancer charity in memory of my twin sister. It's called The Sabrina Ryan Foundation.

