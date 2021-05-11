Explainer: Do I have to wait to get my hair done following the Covid-19 vaccine?

Just one day after reopening, some Irish salons have been receiving cancellations after talk emerged of a correlation between hair colouring and allergic reactions for those who have received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Bridget Haren, a past president of the Hairdressers Association of Ireland and Ennis-based salon owner, told RTÉ yesterday that the manufacturing and insurance companies she works with had introduced mandatory skin testing because “people have been getting allergic reactions.”

“Our insurance companies, our manufacturing companies, have changed things like skin testing. We would have always skin tested before but now it’s mandatory, you have to have a skin test,” Haren told Morning Ireland.

“Within two weeks of having the injection, they're saying not to get your hair coloured just because we’re watching what’s happening abroad and we’re seeing the indications that it’s having.”

We asked Danielle Kennedy, managing director of The Collective by Lloyds and president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, for more information on the topic.

When did talk of people reacting to hair colouring following the vaccination come about?

"We started talking about this back in March within the Irish Hairdressers Federation. We thought we would have to patch test if people had gotten a vaccine because that was the talk coming from Europe and the UK. There was a lot of confusion.

“They were looking at introducing policies like skin tests because their salons opened earlier than us. But they didn't implement those policies in the end because there wasn't enough evidence to suggest it.

“In the office this morning I was talking to our administrator and there were salons ringing saying that people were cancelling appointments. It's just important to clarify that as much as we can so people can make their own decisions.”

So should I wait two weeks to get my hair coloured after getting the vaccine?

"In the end, there was no legislation on this. There is not enough evidence to support it. Initially, the talk was about two weeks and then it was ‘recently’ but there is no official guidance and there is not enough data to support anything on this.”

What should I do if I am worried about getting a reaction?

"For clients, we would say that if you've recently had a vaccine or if you've had Covid you should check with your doctor [before getting a colour].

"What we're seeing and what I'm seeing in my own salon is that most doctors are saying it's totally fine. There are some doctors advising people on the issue but that's not for salons to decide. Each doctor takes it on a case by case basis on what they want to recommend.

“I've had a couple of people asking about this in my salons over the past week and I told them the same thing. If anyone has worries I tell them to check with their doctor and I haven't had anyone come back so far whose doctor has said not to come in.

“Anyone who wants a skin test can get one. There is no harm in doing a patch test.”

What should I do if I’m a salon owner?

"Our official advice for salon owners to check with their insurance company to see if they have any requirements around colours or any additional testing advice in relation to vaccines.

"From what we can see, most don't have any additional requirements. Their advice is just to follow manufacturers' guidelines. I couldn't say that 100% won't have requirements but it would appear to be most from what I've seen.

"I would tell people to check with their manufacturers because most insurance policies require that you follow your manufacturers' guidelines.

"Again, it's looking like most have no additional guidelines around skin testing and vaccines, but it depends on the manufacturer.”

Could my reaction be coming from a box dye rather than from the vaccine?

“This seems to be where a lot of the confusion lies. Because a lot of people have been out of the salon a lot of people do need to be re-skin tested anyway because they've been using box dyes. The vaccine is a separate issue but there does seem to be a little bit of a crossover of confusion with the two.

“There's no harm in getting a skin test either way. If you have any fears before your visit, get a fresh skin test. A lot of people will need one anyway.”

What is your final piece of advice for salon owners receiving cancellations?

“We're just telling people to check with their insurance providers if they have any additional requirements, check with colour companies and manufacturers to see if they have any additional requirements outside of your normal skin testing procedures and if they don't then it is up to the client to check with their doctor to see if their doctor has any specific advice relating to them.“