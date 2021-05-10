Pet Corner: Could ‘pawternity leave’ convince you to change jobs or go back to a workplace?

It’s no surprise that for the past 14 months many of our lives have revolved around our pets, both old and new. For older dogs, our increased presence at home has been a joyful experience as they have more time to see and play with their best friends. Many puppies and younger dogs, meanwhile, have not known life without their owners’ constant presence.

While it has been a wonderful time for many pets and owners, with vaccines being administered and a light appearing at the end of the tunnel, many of us are faced with the reality of going back to a workspace and needing to acclimatise a pet with longer hours spend without a human companion or two.