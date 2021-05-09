Olympic hopeful: 'I'm still suffering from long Covid'

When Irish international badminton player Nhat Nguyen was training for the Tokyo Olympics last year, he never expected that not only would the games be pushed out, but that he would also end up suffering from what is now known as long Covid.

The 20-year-old Dubliner, who originally moved to Ireland from Vietnam at age six, caught the virus over three months ago and is still suffering from lasting symptoms, including fatigue.

“At the moment I'd say I'm about 60% to 70% of the way there,” Nhat says. “It's difficult. My whole family had it and I really felt the long-term effects. I haven't felt like myself, even on the court, since.”

Ranked number 25 for the Olympic games, he is currently training for this month’s European Championships. Even with his recurring symptoms, Nhat still manages to train twice a day, six days a week.

He learned how to play badminton at the age of six from his father and was the number one rated senior male singles player in Ireland by his mid-teens.

“The European championships are in a few weeks and then it’s getting ready for the Olympics. That's one of the biggest goals,” he says. “It's all last minute at the moment because of Covid but the Badminton Ireland staff are very good at handling it and I have a great team behind me.”

What shape are you in?

I’m not in the best shape because I’m still recovering from Covid but I'm normally in very good shape. Playing professionally is always something I've always wanted to do. I'm living the dream. Eat, sleep, and train.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I like a green smoothie with spinach, avocado, green apple, pear, and lemon. It’s one of my healthier meals.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

The chicken wings from Canal Bank Café in Dublin. If I could just get a portion to myself I’m happy for the rest of the day, but I can't do that often. When it does happen I’m delighted.

What would keep you awake at night?

If I’m on my phone a lot before I sleep. I started wearing blue light glasses and they’ve helped me fall asleep a lot quicker.

How do you relax?

Playing with my two-year-old niece. My sister lives across the road, so I go over there a lot after I’ve had a tough training session or when I’m stressed.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Conor McGregor was a big influence on me growing up. Just to see someone from Ireland getting to where he is now. I look up to him a lot.

What’s your favourite smell?

My parents own a Chinese restaurant and that smell is just so familiar.

When is the last time you cried?

Everybody in my family had Covid and my mam was really struggling with it at the time. Just seeing how badly she struggled brought a tear to my eye. It’s always in the back of your mind that something bad will happen but it didn't thankfully.

What traits do you least like in others?

When people are dishonest or unfair.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

What I least like and what I most like about myself is my competitiveness. It drives me insane. Sometimes I take it outside the court, so I’m trying to control it.

Do you pray?

I say a little prayer in Vietnamese before I play my matches. I have a religious chain on my neck and my whole family is quite religious, so I was told every time I go on the court to say a little prayer with it and that it would bring me the strength I need.

What would cheer up your day?

My mam’s cooking and spending time with my family.

What quote inspires you most and why?

“It’s what you do in the dark that puts you into the light” — it's written on my wall. Just do the hard work, you don’t have to show anybody, and then you can reap the rewards.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Home, or on a badminton court. That’s where I feel most comfortable.