Working Life: The kids in my care are doing creative arts this afternoon

6.15am

Preparation is key with an early start, so I pack my uniform and lunch the night before and I’m ready to go by 7am. Half an hour later, I’m putting on my uniform and getting my temperature checked at the hospice in Leopardstown, before the handover from night staff. I check on supplies of prescription drugs and, once that’s done, the shift leader lets us know which children we will be looking after for the day.

8am

At the start of shift, I go through care plans of the kids who will be in my care. Generally, they have life-limiting conditions and complex care needs. There’s huge preparation involved. Some children come for a short stay, others for symptom management, others for end-of-life support.

10.30am

I have a socially distanced coffee break before the discharge process begins. Physical care of the children takes place in the morning ahead of discharge. We update the parents on any issues that may have arisen. Our hospice is unique in that we have accommodation for parents to stay overnight. It’s exhausting being a caregiver and we try to make their stay as comfortable as possible. Their accommodation is hotel standard and it’s an opportunity for them to really switch off.

Noon

The admissions process begins. Today I am looking after three children with different conditions: Down syndrome, muscular dystrophy and Rett’s syndrome (rare neurological disorder). The hospice looks beyond their pharmacological needs to provide other supports such as music and play therapy, relaxation techniques and assistance meeting social goals.

2pm

A child arrives by Bumbleance for step-down care. We cater for planned and unplanned admissions to support a crisis.

4pm

The kids in my care are doing creative arts this afternoon. We have a large multidisciplinary care team and various members provide creative art and sensory experiences for the children.

8pm

After the handover to night staff I head home to my partner - I’m the only person he’s seen all day as he’s remote working. I sometimes take a detour to indulge my love of sea swimming.

Later in the evening, I knuckle down to studying for a masters in complex palliative care in children.

International Nurses Day is on May 12 and LauraLynn will be celebrating Children's Hospice Week from May 17-23. To support us donate at lauralynn.ie/donate