Expert tips on how decluttering your home can make you more productive at work

Bronagh Twomey says she was inspired in her decluttering style by an unlikely source: the character of Lauren in Catherine Tate’s sketch show and her catchphrase: ‘Am I bovvered?’
“I came up with ‘Am I bothered?’ Every day I ask if I’m bothered by the clutter and each letter is a job to tackle,” she says before outlining the steps:
- Binge-tidy if you are bothered by the clutter.
- Organise for the future.
- Teach kids how to tidy and where to put things.
- Have a place for everything.
- End the day with a quick tidy.
- Reaching for the time. Find 10 minutes at the beginning of the working day to set up and again to tidy at the end.
- Every day, do a task that you've avoided and cross it off your list.
- Desk tidy each day for 10 minutes.