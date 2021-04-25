Natural health: Essential oils and vitamin C can help to heal a wound 

I sliced my thumb with a sharp knife a week ago. I immediately washed the wound and covered it with a waterproof plaster. However, it’s proving slow to heal. I’m in my 40s and in overall good health.

If it is a deep wound, it certainly can take a lot longer to heal, particularly when it is being re-opened due to movement and use. However, there may be additional factors slowing down the healing process.

One of the most common is the presence of bacteria — the body will prioritise healing the infection over the wound. To help address a bacterial infection, you can apply essential oil to the pad of the plaster. Lavender, Tea Tree, and Manuka essential oils are all good choices. You just need a single drop on the sterile pad.

Another common factor is poor circulation. Many people have colder hands and feet, which usually indicates that blood flow to the extremities is not quite as it should be. Blood helps to heal, bringing nutrients for repair to the area and white blood cells to fight infection while carrying away waste products.

You mention that your overall health is good, which is an important starting point. It might be that you need to boost your vitamin C levels to optimise wound healing and tissue repair.

Our vitamin C levels fluctuate according to the demands of our body as we deal with changing internal and external factors.

Since we don’t produce our own vitamin C, it is crucial we get enough of this nutrient through diet and supplementation. Also, we need to consume the water-soluble vitamin daily as the body doesn’t store it.

Inflammation can also cause a wound to take longer than expected to heal. Vitamin C can help to reduce inflammation, improve blood flow, and support immune function.

The commonly accepted daily dose of vitamin C is between 1,000-3,000mg, however, this can vary widely between people and even for an individual depending on stress levels, digestive function, illness etc.

If you are taking a supplement form of vitamin C, then take it in 500mg increments throughout the day. However, if you experience diarrhoea or intestinal discomfort, then scale back your dosage by 500mg the following day.

Is there a wildflower remedy you could recommend for grief? A close relative died last year and I finding it difficult to get over the loss.

Grief is so unique in its manifestation, that it can be very difficult to recommend a single remedy in this situation.

For some people who are feeling overwhelmed by their feelings or the situation, then Elm is often the flower remedy of choice.

Water Violet is typically recommended when you are having trouble moving through or processing your grief and integrating the experience of loss.

If your relative died as a result of a long or harrowing illness, then Olive or Gorse flower are indicated; if it was a shock or unexpected then Star of Bethlehem or even the Rescue Remedy combination (Emergency Essence in the Australian Bush Flower essence range) is a good choice.

Throughout this process, it is important to honour your own experience and not feel obliged to follow an arbitrary set of rules or timeline. If possible, find somebody with who you can share the stories and joys of your close relative’s life, as it often helps to celebrate, share, and honour their role and impact in your life and the lives of others.

Send your queries to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.