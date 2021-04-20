Hope rises: Children's book offers a happy ending to  pandemic  

A new book that aims to educate children about the Covid-19 pandemic – and give them a positive, hopeful outlook for a post-Covid world – has been launched.

The Naughty Little Germ is Alison Vard Miller’s debut book. A children’s stage school owner (Miss Ali’s Stage School), she created the child-friendly book after seeing the unsettling time kids have had as they came to terms with the day-to-day changes in their lives.

Alison realised some children were feeling “almost trapped” after a parent confided her son was anxious about even going with her to a café during one of last year’s lockdown respites. “I thought: wow, some kids feel they’re going to catch the virus anywhere.”

She also saw how the pandemic had impinged on her students – aged three to 18 – when she was able to open her stage school briefly last summer. “The children didn’t know should they be wearing masks. They didn’t want to but they were wondering. The teachers were wearing masks and it’s so hard to sing behind a mask and to be dancing full out. I told the older children I didn’t want them to have to wear a mask – but that I felt they needed to.”

She noticed “quite a lot of children” had put on some weight during lockdown. “They really need the fitness – as a dance teacher, you really work them.”

Alison wrote the book as a guide for parents, to help them explain the concept of Covid, germs and transmission to children. Illustrated by Istanbul-based Bilal Karaca, it’s an engaging tale that uses age-appropriate language to outline current Covid-associated realities in a fun, colourful, informative way: ‘The Naughty Little Germ had a funny little name…but there was nothing funny about Covid at all. Covid was a fast mover, almost like he had a superpower to move about at supersonic speed.’

The story’s relatable to children: ‘Everywhere he went, the germ left his dirty footprints behind him, so tiny, nobody could see them. These footprints started making everyone very ill.’ The book emphasises the importance of working as a team to get rid of the virus: ‘The people of the world came up with a simple plan to stop the germ – to stay home, be kind, show love and wash their hands to clean away the naughty little footprints.’

And the book offers hope, with the naughty little germ eventually getting bored and going home to his own planet.

The Naughty Little Germ, in Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Circle K outlets nationwide, €9.99. https://naughtylittlegerm.com/

