Pet Corner: How to spot signs of stress and anxiety in your dog

In the US, President Biden’s younger dog, Major, has made headlines after a number of biting incidents at the White House. While we are all hyper-aware of ensuring our dogs don’t nip or bite, did you know that this behaviour isn’t necessarily aggressive but could be a sign of stress?

Stress in dogs is on the rise following repeated lockdowns and huge changes in dogs’ routines and day-to-day lives. While we understand why these changes are necessary, it can be a confusing time for our pets and reintroducing them to the world should be done carefully to avoid causing undue stress.

“As lockdown begins to ease, your pooch may have missed out on some of the usual socialisation during the last year so being around other dogs and people can be scary and could lead to aggressive behaviours,” said head vet Sean McCormack from tails.com.

“However, even the most well-trained and socialised dogs can be aggressive if they feel threatened, trapped and afraid. The first step to take would be recognising when your dog is feeling either stressed or anxious, then take some time to help train your pooch to avoid and prevent any incidents.”

Stress in dogs is caused by a fear of the unknown and this is worth noting if you are one of many families that opened their homes to a puppy or adult dog over the last year. If your dog wasn’t well socialised as a young puppy, as could have been the case when classes and other opportunities to meet other dogs were cancelled, they can develop stress and anxiety around new encounters, including meeting new people and animals or when visiting new places.

When bringing your dog to a new environment or when it meets new people or pets, keep an eye out for the following signs of stress or anxiety: ears back; restless or at high alert; destructive behaviour; loss of appetite; shaking, cowering or hiding; panting; growling or baring teeth; biting or snapping; barking or howling; unwillingness to interact.

Socialising your dog with other pets and people will make them less likely to be aggressive. It is also essential to keep your dog on the lead when in a new or unfamiliar situation to control your dog and prevent an incident. Reward-based training will help your dog trust you and respond to recall commands. Training can also help you identify your dog’s moods, behaviour and triggers.

If you notice frequent instances of stress or anxiety in your dog, speak to a vet.