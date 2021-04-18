Natural health: Try deep breathing and turmeric to ease indigestion 

I’ve been suffering from indigestion for the past few months. It may be connected to ongoing work stress. I’m in my 30s and otherwise in good health. What natural treatment would you suggest?

It’s good you’ve identified the link between stress at work and your digestive troubles. Treating the root cause of any issue is important.

Deep breathing from the diaphragm is one of the most effective methods of stress management, and is also beneficial to digestive health as it effectively massages the stomach and intestinal tract.

You can practise this style of breathing either lying down or sitting. Since you have issues with indigestion, you may find it more comfortable to sit in a chair. The focus of this breathing is to move the diaphragm and stomach, not the chest.

Place your feet flat on the floor and relax your head, neck, and shoulders. Place one hand on your upper chest across your breastbone/sternum, and your other hand just underneath your ribcage. Inhale slowly through your nose while feeling your stomach rise against your lower hand. Hold and tighten your abdominal muscles, and fully exhale through your mouth with your lips pursed. Your upper hand should remain relatively still throughout the entire process.

Ideally, practise this diaphragmatic breathing for around five to 10 minutes and repeat the process between two and three times daily. It will not only benefit your digestion, but also lower your heart rate, increase oxygen levels in your blood, and reduce levels of stress hormones.

You can also add the kitchen remedy turmeric to your food and drinks. Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is an effective remedy for a number of intestinal issues and disorders and has been used as a culinary spice and as a medicinal remedy since around 600BC.

Turmeric helps to stimulate bile flow and encourages the production of digestive juices. It is also a powerful anti-inflammatory. Add turmeric powder or freshly grated turmeric root to stews, casseroles, stir-fries, curries, rice, vegetables, and soups.

You can also add it to smoothies and protein shakes, or make a turmeric latte (known as haldi doodh or golden milk in Hindi). Gently heat a cup of milk (plant-based works well if you cannot tolerate dairy) and stir in ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon of ginger, and a teaspoon of honey – you can also add a pinch of cayenne if you wish.

My three-year-old son grinds his teeth while sleeping. I’m afraid this will lead to long-term damage. Is there a natural remedy I could give him?

Teeth grinding, known as bruxism, affects around half of all sleepers at some point, with around 5% becoming chronic or habitual. One of the most common underlying causes of bruxism is stress. This can mean stress in the form of anxiety, anger, upset, or a tendency to hyperfocus on a particular issue or problem. At the age of three, it can also be a case of molar development creating physical discomfort (these are often called the three-year molars). In addition, the adult or permanent teeth typically begin to develop around ages four to six.

There are natural products to help relieve oral pain and discomfort for children, such as Jack’n’Jill teething gel and Weleda’s teething powder.

If you believe there is an emotional issue contributing to the teeth grinding, then this is the obvious place to begin. Along with the usual support, love, and understanding you provide, a vibrational essence may provide an additional emotional bolster.

Indigo Essences are available in health stores or online. You can add the essence drops to a glass of water, apply them directly to skin, or add them to bathwater.