Working Life: It’s our first time to run an in-person service since the pandemic began

7.50am

Jack, age two, is my alarm call. The first task is to check emails and go through posts on our parents’ Whats App group. We’re a charity, set up in 2017, with the aim of providing early intervention services. Parents of children with Down syndrome are at the heart of everything we do, supporting all of our activities on a volunteer basis, as we don’t get government funding.

8.30am

In normal times, I’d be heading from home in Bishopstown to our centre on Forge Hill, but the pandemic forced us to move services online. I spend half an hour building Lego towers with Jack before either myself or my husband David Tobin, drop him to his grandparents. They’ve been great to help out while we are both working from home.

9.30am

I check in with our team - a speech and language therapist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist. I also check in with parents - we have 200 members across Cork city and county - to see if anyone needs support. Three new families registered with us this week so we organise for a gift basket from The Perfect Gift to be delivered to them. Later on, I make contact to see how they are doing and if they want to link in with other families.

Lisa Donovan, centre manager, Down Syndrome Centre, Forge Hill, Cork, in the centre's outdoor play area

11am

One of the queries today is a parent asking about horse therapy for their child. Sitting upright on a horse helps build core strength. Horse riding also helps develop gross and fine motor skills. We subsidise the therapy through fundraising.

Noon

I’m working on a campaign for May to encourage reading at home. Through social media, we will demonstrate Lámh signs, a manual sign system that supports communication. As part of the campaign, we will encourage parents to post videos of their Lámh efforts with their kids.

2pm

Today is significant for us - it’s our first time to run an in-person service since the pandemic began. It’s fantastic to begin a return to face-to-face support. It’s a social skills group to help prepare kids for pre-school.

4pm

I go for a walk with my kids - I also have a teenage son, Matthew (13). Later, once Jack is in bed, I do some work around social media, moderating our closed Facebook page and adding new parents to the group. Then it’s study time for a masters in play therapy.