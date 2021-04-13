Bumbleance gives Shaye a welcome buzz on way to hospital 

Before discovering during pregnancy there was something wrong with her baby, mum-of-four Veronica Collins had a dream this child wouldn’t come home with her for a while. “But in the dream, I also knew he’d be fine. I got the sense he’d be a fighter,” says Co Clare-based Veronica.
Shaye – now an energetic four-year-old with “a mad mop of curly hair” – was found to be anaemic. Doctors feared he’d die in utero. Instead, born at 30 weeks with a “really bad rash”, he was diagnosed with a rare immune disorder HLH (Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis): specialised white blood cells become over active, causing severe inflammation and damage to tissues, such as the liver, spleen, bone marrow. Shaye’s bone marrow is affected and, when he was born, Veronica and husband Eoin understood his condition “was more than likely incompatible with life”.
Shaye’s siblings – Carly, 12, Freya, 11, and Jayce, five – visited him in hospital. “They thought they were getting to meet him. They didn’t know it was to say goodbye. Shaye was tiny and covered in a rash, but our daughters were mad about him – they saw none of what was wrong with him, only how gorgeous he was,” recalls Veronica.
When Shaye was five weeks old, Veronica went with him to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital where they spent nine weeks. While tests didn’t find the genetic mutation for HLH (this happens in 30-40% of cases), Shaye was still affected by it. Initially treated with chemotherapy and steroids, medics stopped chemotherapy due to his adverse reaction to it. “Steroids held the HLH at bay. When they started to wean him off them, his condition remained stable. He’s in remission from HLH and he’s never had a relapse. Doctors say there’s nobody quite like him.”
But Shaye has thyroid issues and is on steroids for adrenal insufficiency. “He has undiagnosed skeletal dysplasia – he’s very short. His kidneys are small and he’s waiting for surgery on his right hip. He’s had several surgeries.”
With Shaye spending lots of time hospitalised in Limerick and Crumlin, the family is among many nationwide who use Bumbleance, the interactive children’s ambulance service. “I used to drive to Dublin every week, two and a half hours. Shaye never slept – we’d be wrecked. Bumbleance means I can sit in the back with Shaye and attend to him if he vomits. He watches Peppa Pig, they put on the flashing lights for him, he loves it,” says Veronica, who estimates they’ve used the free service 30 times.
“Immediately his appointments come in, I ring to see if Bumbleance has the date available.”