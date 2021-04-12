Pet Corner: Look out for fleas in pets as warmer weather beckons

As we move into spring and summer, the improving weather and higher temperature increase the risk of your pet bringing unwelcome guests into the house: fleas.

Fleas are tiny parasites that live in pets’ coats and thrive in Ireland from April to the end of September when temperatures are higher.

When present in a pet’s fur, fleas bite and produce a skin irritant for many dogs and cats. If left untreated animals can suffer hair loss, discomfort and lethargy. It’s estimated that for every one adult flea, there are about 100 immature ones nearby.

Pet shop Petmania has highlighted the early signs of fleas and how to treat the problem.

If your pet has fleas, you may notice them scratching themselves more. Scratching is one of the most common signs that a dog or cat may have fleas. Fleas commonly gather around the tail or hind legs and animals may try to bite themselves there if they have fleas.

The “flea dirt” left behind on the skin looks similar to cracked black pepper and can be seen when you part the hair. There can be patching hair loss, particularly around the back of the neck or the tail. Some pets may have a loss of energy in cases of extreme infestation.

Fleas can sometimes be seen on the pet. Although tiny, fleas are a dark reddish-brown colour and can be visible on lighter coloured coats, particularly if the pet has a lot of fleas.

“Knowing a little more about fleas, and how they like to live, will help pet owners protect their pets from parasites,” said Jacinta Parkinson, assistant manager of Petmania in Portlaoise.

“If your pet has a bad infestation of fleas, make an appointment to visit your vet however, thankfully, in most cases, getting rid of fleas is reasonably straightforward.”

Prevention is the best method to tackle fleas. The simplest way to protect your dog or cat from getting fleas is to use a regular preventative treatment which can be applied to your pet’s coat once a month. If they are present on your pet, a spot-on treatment, like Fleatix, will kill fleas.

If your pet has fleas, use a flea comb to brush through the coat to remove dead fleas, larvae and eggs. Bathe your dog in a skin-soothing tea-tree oil shampoo to help the skin and promote healing.

It is important to treat areas of the home to kill any fleas, eggs or larvae that may be present. Wash or replace your pet’s bedding. Vacuum all carpets, furniture and soft furnishings where pets have been sitting or sleeping.