Chloe Watkins: I’ve always looked up to Sonia and Serena

The Irish international women’s hockey team has been training hard since they were allowed to return to the pitch last September, according to star player Chloe Watkins. As the summer approaches, all eyes are set on Tokyo, as the 2018 World Cup silver medalists try to qualify for their first-ever Olympic games.

“It's a bit of a different environment at training with the restrictions but we've taken to it really well and we’ve made it work,” Chloe says.

"It was great getting back after being remote for the summer. I really respect the individual athletes that can just get out there and run around by themselves because it's tough to train by yourself, especially when you're used to training with a group”

The 29-year-old Killiney native, who’s been playing hockey at an elite level for over a decade, says that organisers are trying to get more matches lined up over the next two months before the players face up to the European Championships in June.

"It also acts as a World Cup qualifier for us, so there's a bit of pressure there. Then there'll be a very quick turnaround for the Olympics after that,” she says.

“The uncertainty is hard for everybody. It's just hard to keep motivation up but we're coming close now and it definitely feels that we're turning a corner so there's a lot of excitement.”

What shape are you in?

I've come through a tough period of training so I'm feeling a bit tired but I think I'm fitter than I was last year.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Breakfast is my favourite meal. I never skip it. I'm a big breakfast advocate. I just think getting something substantial in is always a healthy way to start the day. I also love green tea, I got addicted to it a few years ago. I have three or four mugs a day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Chocolate. I'm a huge chocoholic. My appetite is just endless for it.

What would keep you awake at night?

I absolutely adore my bed. Whenever we're coming close to a big tournament, I find it a little bit hard to sleep because of excitement, but otherwise, I'm normally a great sleeper.

How do you relax?

Playing with my dog or going to a new coffee spot. There's nothing better in life than getting a nice cup of coffee.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I've always looked up to Sonia O' Sullivan and Serena Williams. Sonia was the first female Irish athlete that I remember watching on the international stage and I think Serena is such a champion. She's so dominant in her sport. It's incredible.

What’s your favourite smell?

Freshly baked bread, without a doubt.

When was the last time you cried?

One of our players got a bad injury a couple of months ago and it was a quite serious one, unfortunately. It's taken her out for the summer so it's been tough for everybody, especially her. The last time I cried was hearing the news about that, it was so upsetting.

What traits do you least like in others?

People that take themselves too seriously or arrogance. You always need to have a joke at yourself or be able to take a joke.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Sometimes I can bury my head in the sand if there's a lot of stuff going on. I'm not amazing at multitasking. I just think I could deal with things a little bit better than bury my head.

Do you pray?

No, I don’t.

What would cheer up your day?

Simple things like if the weather was nice. Being able to have my lunch in the garden or just being outside without having ten layers on.

What quote inspires you most and why?

One I always think about when I'm playing is: "You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take". It just gives you the kick to really go for things and have confidence and believe in yourself.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

New Zealand. I was able to spend a few weeks there after a tournament and it was just stunning. I'd love to be able to go back and explore it properly.