Living with migraine: The pain was like someone piercing me with a screwdriver

On the Thursday before we speak, Ciara O’Rourke had to leave work early because of a migraine attack. A frontline healthcare worker in a busy Dublin hospital, the pain, she says, “was like someone piercing me with a screwdriver”.

But it wasn’t just that, says the Co Meath-based mum of three – it was all the other symptoms too that people don’t realise go along with migraine. “The nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to bright lights where I can’t see properly, the dizziness, and sometimes I’m not able to speak properly – I’m not able to structure my sentences.”

Ciara, 42, has experienced migraine since her mid to late-20s. At the beginning, it was hormonal, happening around menstruation.

“Then I started getting headaches outside that time – and other symptoms. The attacks lengthened in duration.”

Referred to a headache specialist, she was diagnosed not just with migraine – typically she gets three to four attacks a month – but with chronic daily headache too.

“That’s what makes it all more severe. Anything over 16 headache days a month is considered ‘chronic daily headache’ – I was experiencing between 20 and 25 [headache] days.”

A nurse specialist, Ciara was re-assigned to a Covid-19 ward during the first and third waves of the pandemic. Being a nurse on the Covid-19 frontline is stressful by any standards. Pile on top of that migraine attacks and chronic headache and 2020 was an extremely challenging year for Ciara. Her migraine attacks increased.

The stress of working as a frontline worker during the pandemic had a detrimental affect on Ciara's migraines. Photograph Moya Nolan

“Stress is a trigger for migraine. Particularly in the first wave, there were a lot of unknowns. It was a very scary, stressful time in the hospital. We were getting information from Italy and other areas badly affected and feeling we’d be facing into that sort of future. Everybody had to work all the time because we were so short-staffed. My migraines became very severe,” says Ciara, who sometimes has to phone her husband, Shaun – a secondary schoolteacher – to collect her from work because she “wouldn’t even be able to see in front of me”.

A recent survey of 265 Irish migraine patients conducted by Teva Pharmaceuticals found the impact of the condition extends beyond the person suffering with migraine. And Ciara – whose sons Cillian, Cormac and Cathal are aged nine, six and five respectively – is no exception. There are weekends and days when – not rostered to work – she’s simply unable to get out of bed.

“It’s been very difficult during the lockdowns. Shaun is home with the kids, home-schooling, and teaching too. He relies on me to help out, and there are days I physically can’t do that.”

Knowing she’s going into the hospital for a long day, Ciara takes contingency measures. She takes her migraine meds before her shift. She eats regularly and keeps well hydrated. “Whatever ward I’m placed on, I tell the ward manager if I have a headache and need to take a break. Sometimes it’s very difficult if I’m working with Covid patients in full PPE – it’s hot and restrictive and can bring on a headache. My colleagues know my history with migraine – they try to facilitate me having time out.”

With 24% of survey respondents saying they hide a migraine attack for work/career reasons, the Teva research found migraine’s often misunderstood. 65% of Irish patients living with migraine feel their condition isn’t taken seriously by the government or society.

Ciara finds many people don’t understand the severity of symptoms. “I’ve had it said to me a lot ‘It’s just a headache. Everybody gets those. Take two paracetamol and get on with it’. Not until you have migraine do you understand it.”

She believes she inherited migraine from her mum, who used to get it, though not as severely as Ciara. Her mum’s attacks stopped after she had children. Ciara says hers stopped while she was pregnant and when breastfeeding. “I’m hopeful when I go through the menopause the attacks might stop.”

Just over half of all the research respondents claimed it took three or more years to be diagnosed after first experiencing symptoms. A further 47% had to wait another three years at least to get a specific treatment. Aside from the pandemic causing stress – which is a migraine trigger – Ciara says it’ll also have impacted in other ways too, such as on waiting lists for migraine clinics.

“People are afraid to go to their GP or to the hospital because of what’s out there,” she says, adding that she has one big recommendation for those suffering. “If you’re experiencing migraine symptoms, seek treatment.”

Understanding migraine