Working Life: I layer up with thermals - fundamental to survive the cold in a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre

6am

My alarm goes off loudly and I jump out of bed. My dogs Gizmo and Tiny watch as I layer up with thermals, leggings, and long-sleeved tops - fundamental to survive the cold in a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre, where I’m outdoors most of the day.

7.45am

At work, I put on my scrubs over my layers. I check the roster board to see where I’m based - Bay 2, swabbing duty. Time to get my station ready.

8am

The coordinators meet with the team, updating us on any changes and the timings of first appointments. We are starting at 8.30 am. We ‘don’ or put on our PPE, at 8.15am ready for action, socially distancing at all times.

The first patient drives up to the bay. As a swabber, I go to each patient’s car and check their personal details before explaining what the test involves. I smile underneath my mask to reassure them that all will be well. People who attend our test centres are often anxious about the procedure. A kind greeting when they first arrive goes a long way to reassure them.

Jennifer Long, Covid-19 community swabber at the drive-thru swabbing centre on the Old Mallow Road, Cork.

10am

Teatime. I go to the donning room to take off my PPE. I sanitise my hands before going into the canteen. It’s always nice to chat and warm up over a socially distanced cuppa. Everyone supports each other; we are like one big family.

10.30am

Back to the donning room, I put on new PPE and return to my bay, ready for the next patient.

12.45pm

Lunch time. I have soup and sandwiches and take a stroll. It’s important to get some fresh air, even in the rain! Then it’s back to swabbing.

4.45pm

I notice the day has flown by. It is very much a team effort here. We are all working to beat this virus.

7pm

I close my bay as a different bay is staying open to take the last car. I clean up my station, preparing it for tomorrow.

8.25pm

My partner has dinner ready. Afterwards, we relax and watch some TV with Gizmo and Tiny before bedtime. I thoroughly enjoy my role as a community swabber and playing a role in beating this pandemic.