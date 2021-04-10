Natural Health: What can I do about heavy, painful periods?

I'm 34 and suffer from painful periods, often with heavy bleeding. I am otherwise fit and healthy. What natural treatment would you suggest?

It is good to hear that you are fit and healthy since this will provide a good foundation for hormone health and general wellbeing. Nourishing and supporting your adrenal system and keeping on top of your stress levels is important, so eating whole foods, exercising regularly, breathwork and meditation, drinking plenty of water and making time to do the things you love are all key in a healthy balanced menstrual cycle.

There are a few underlying issues that are worth looking into and/or ruling out to get a better idea of what may be going on. Fibroids, polyps, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, anovulation or hormonal issues are all associated with menorrhagia (heavy menstrual bleeding). Another possible contributing factor can be an IUD (intra-uterine device), so this is worth discussing with your doctor if applicable.

My favourite herb for balancing menstrual cycles and menstrual flow, and addressing a number of PMS symptoms is Agnus castus (also known as chasteberry or Monk’s pepper). Agnus castus is a good choice for treating fluid retention, weight gain, acne or spots, mood swings, anxiety and weepiness. However, it doesn’t seem to have a significant effect on other menstrual symptoms such as headaches, sugar cravings, dizziness and palpitations.

Agnus castus is best taken once daily following breakfast; improvements can appear relatively quickly, but treatment should be continued for a minimum of six months for long-lasting results. If you are taking a tincture preparation (typically 1:5 strength), you will need to take 1-3ml (20-60 drops) each morning. Capsules should be taken at a dosage of 500-1,000mg daily to help with female reproductive health and acne.

It is important to note that Agnus castus should not be taken alongside conventional hormone therapy or fertility drugs.

Shepherd's purse (Capsella bursa-pastoris) is highly valued by herbalists due to its ability to staunch blood flow, whether it be a nosebleed, a post-partum haemorrhage or as a menstrual flow regulator. Use a heaped teaspoon of shepherd’s purse per cup of near-boiling water, and drink three to four cups daily.

Evening Primrose Oil

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are key if you experience difficulty with cramping and mood swings. Evening Primrose oil (EPO) in particular has a long history of helping to ease menstrual cramping and the associated lower back pain caused by inflammatory hormones due to it being a rich source of gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), a prostaglandin that works as a natural anti-inflammatory.

A less-considered organ to support hormone health is the liver. While it is often overlooked, it is crucial to hormonal balance since it processes and regulates sex hormones, adrenal hormones and thyroid hormones. Milk thistle and dandelion root are great liver-supportive herbs.

My six-month-old grandson has developed a stubborn nappy rash. His mum doesn't want to use over-the-counter preparations. Is there a natural remedy you could recommend?

My first thought when nappy rash appears or worsens around the age of six months is teething. It is common for little ones to develop nappy rash while their teeth are coming in, and often they will have a rash on the chest, back and face as well. Teething can also trigger diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms in babies.

Combination R by New Era is a homeopathically prepared tissue salt formulation developed to ease any symptoms associated with teething. New Era Mineral Cell Salt combinations are available from Homeopathy Supplies Ireland (homeopathysuppliesireland.ie), where 240 tablets cost €9.95. The tiny ‘fast melt’ tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue or can be dissolved into a teaspoon of water, so they are easily taken by children of all ages.

Topically, Dublin Herbalists has a lovely baby balm combining hypericum (great for preventing infection), calendula (calms inflammation), chamomile (soothing), plus chickweed (excellent for rashes and eczema-type conditions) and sea buckthorn (nourishing and repairing).

Its Baby Balm costs €12.95 for a 50ml pot and is available online from dublinherbalists.ie.