Richard Hogan: Make your child the superhero of their own story

There is nothing as important as the story we tell ourselves about who we are and what we are capable of doing with our lives. In systemic family psychotherapy narrative therapy is a relatively modern approach to a therapeutic conversation. It is highly successful as it interrupts old negative paradigms that hold us back by reintroducing previously held positive stories that were corrupted along the way. No child starts out thinking, ‘I’m useless, I couldn’t possibly be able to achieve that'.

That is something handed to a child by the labels they hear on their sinuous journey through life. When a child receives negative labels in their formative years, it can last a lifetime. I work with trainee teachers in DCU and one of the phrases I repeat to them over the course of their training is, ‘a label doesn’t predict the future it writes it’. Often we hold, what we believe are, concrete ideas about ourselves. They become almost like a blind spot, we say them so often we don’t even know they are there. Like a particular smell in a house, the family are so close to it they live in ignorance to its presence. But those negative ideas hold us back and prevent us from achieving in life, which causes incredible pain and suffering because we are unaware that it is ourselves holding us back from succeeding.

I meet these blind spots a considerable amount in my clinic. Clients seek out therapy because they are struggling.

They do not fully understand what exactly is making them so unhappy, but they know they need help. They have become stuck. In those early sessions I hear the same ill-fated stories about not being good enough, not being intelligent enough, being powerless to the hand of providence that really didn’t deal them a decent hand, hating the job they do but not capable of anything else, etc.

What they are really labouring with isn’t negative external forces pressing down on them but rather the world they have internalised through story.

Narrative therapy is a fascinating approach to mental health, because it sees the problem as something that is not fixed within the client but rather an issue in how the client is interpreting the story of their life. It teaches the client to reauthor their own story and take control of those negative beliefs that have come to dominate and flood their life in a destructive way. I hear incredibly negative stories drenched in negative self-fulfilling prophesy so often in my work, ‘I’d never be able to do that’ ‘I’m ugly, nobody would want to date me’, ‘that’s something smart kids can do, not me’. The list is endless.

Teenagers have an uncanny knack for developing such linear stories about themselves. They allow themselves to be pigeonholed by the labels they received by the educational system, peer group and family. They can spend a lifetime desperately attempting to break free from the prison they have helped construct themselves. But one of the biggest prisons, I see in my work in schools, is the concept of employment.

Young adults get told they can become either a lawyer, doctor, plumber, teacher, and so on. But we rarely hear talk about all the diversity that those careers allow for. Or the diversity one person can have in their career. It is something I talk to students about a considerable amount. I introduce them to the word, polymath.

Which means a person of wide knowledge, learning and interest. Never accepting what other people hold as your potential is such an important part of finding your own true happiness.

I don’t think we are very good at taking that ownership. Personally, having diverse interests, never limiting myself to just one thing or allowing others dictate what my potential is has given my own life such joy and meaning. Being a polymath is a wonderful thing.

It is a word I had floating around in my head as I watched neurosurgeon Ciarán Bolger on Tommy Tiernan last Saturday evening. It was incredible TV for many reasons. Not least because Tommy, the wild man of Irish comedy, has become the nation’s psychotherapist with his honest and raw questioning style but also because Ciarán Bolger is the perfect example of what I have been talking about and writing about for many years. He is the archetypal polymath. A frontman in a rock band, an astronaut, a pilot, and a neurosurgeon to boot. And a very successful one too, according to the testimonies on Twitter.

He reminded me of Prince Hamlet. Everything is possible, nothing is off the table. What a positive message to tell children. His father sounded like such a positive example in his life.

We must help our children become positive authors of their own stories. Our personalities are formed quite quickly which is an unchanging thing really, but our thoughts which impact behaviours can always be changed. By teaching our children to speak to themselves in a more positive way it will change how neurons fire and wire in the brain.

Once they do this, anything is possible! Who knows, your child could even become the next Ciarán Bolger.