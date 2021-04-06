LauraLynn: a game-changer for this mum and her son 

For Alex, the children's hospice is a place where he can enjoy his very own Wonderland. For his mum Nicola, it's a place when she can catch up on sleep and recharge
LauraLynn: a game-changer for this mum and her son 

LauraLynn House: a place for children, and parents

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 06:00
Helen O’Callaghan

The first time Nicola Coyne went with her son, Alex, for a short break to LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, she slept for 18 hours.

This was four years ago and the Co Meath-based mum says LauraLynn continues to be a game-changer in her and Alex’s lives.

Alex, 10, was born with microcephaly, meaning his head is smaller than it should be – this damaged his brain as it grew. He also has cerebral palsy and scoliosis. He’s blind – though he can see light and dark – and has epilepsy, which causes seizures. He can’t move at all – other than to smile.

And yet he has defied predictions – within days of his birth doctors told Nicola and Alex’s dad, David, that their son would “never see double figures”. 

Alex thrived until about five years ago when his PEG feeding tube migrated – a relatively rare occurrence – reducing his ability to tolerate changes in diet. “Because his nutrition’s low, he’s more tired now. He has developed pressure sores and we need to move him every two hours,” says Nicola, a nurse, who says it’s hard to verbalise what the LauraLynn breaks, totalling 15 days a year, mean to her.

Alex Coyne: "It would melt your heart when he smiles his big smile. He’s a trooper and brings us such joy."

Alex Coyne: "It would melt your heart when he smiles his big smile. He’s a trooper and brings us such joy."

She splits the allocation into five three-day breaks a year. “I use it to sleep. I get up to eat and to go downstairs to check on Alex, let him know Mammy’s still here. For me, to feel comfortable to do that is amazing. I was apprehensive at the start – Alex was always at home.

“His favourite part of LauraLynn is the sensory room. It’s full of bright lights, soothing sounds and sensations. He’s transported to a magical world – his very own Wonderland,” says Nicola, who describes her son as the “happiest little man I know”.

He has always been a placid child. “If he’s uncomfortable he goes quiet. He rarely cries – if he cries it means there’s something really wrong. It would melt your heart when he smiles his big smile. He’s a trooper and brings us such joy.” 

How does she cope with the undeniably hard work of caring for a child with such high-level needs? “You adapt. When you’re living it, it’s not difficult. It’s about keeping Alex as comfortable as possible, and with us, as long as possible.”

Successive lockdowns and Alex’s susceptibility to infection have made his circle of care very small over the past year. “It has become more demanding, more isolating. We’re doing it all on our own. I can’t describe how much we’re looking forward to our next visit to LauraLynn.”

  • Every donation to the Spring Appeal — a key annual fundraiser for LauraLynn Children’s Hospice — helps provide vital care/supports for children with life-limiting conditions/their families. Donate at www.lauralynn.ie/donate 

  • LauraLynn has now fully resumed short stays for families. Last year, 345 families countrywide availed of LauraLynn supports.

  • LauraLynn relies primarily on public support and in 2021 needs to raise €5.5m through donations.

    • Read More

    How living with Cystic Fibrosis made Covid-19 'scarier' for this Cork woman

    More in this section

    Father getting dressed to his daughter Cork consultant sees children hospitalised after wearing too-small shoes
    Dinner with friends. Group of young people enjoying dinner together. Dining Wine Cheers Party thanksgiving Concept Drinking alcohol in moderation ‘cuts the risk of cataract surgery’
    Worried couple in bed Sex File: Stop talking about sex, and just take your clothes off
    LauraLynn: a game-changer for this mum and her son 

    4 easy ways to improve your brain health according to a neurologist

    READ NOW

    Latest

    Louise O'Neill
    Louise O'Neill

    Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

    Lifestyle
    Newsletter

    The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

    Sign up
    Family Notices
    IE_logo_FN

    Family Notices