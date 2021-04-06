LauraLynn: a game-changer for this mum and her son 

The first time Nicola Coyne went with her son, Alex, for a short break to LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, she slept for 18 hours.

This was four years ago and the Co Meath-based mum says LauraLynn continues to be a game-changer in her and Alex’s lives.

Alex, 10, was born with microcephaly, meaning his head is smaller than it should be – this damaged his brain as it grew. He also has cerebral palsy and scoliosis. He’s blind – though he can see light and dark – and has epilepsy, which causes seizures. He can’t move at all – other than to smile.

And yet he has defied predictions – within days of his birth doctors told Nicola and Alex’s dad, David, that their son would “never see double figures”.

Alex thrived until about five years ago when his PEG feeding tube migrated – a relatively rare occurrence – reducing his ability to tolerate changes in diet. “Because his nutrition’s low, he’s more tired now. He has developed pressure sores and we need to move him every two hours,” says Nicola, a nurse, who says it’s hard to verbalise what the LauraLynn breaks, totalling 15 days a year, mean to her.

She splits the allocation into five three-day breaks a year. “I use it to sleep. I get up to eat and to go downstairs to check on Alex, let him know Mammy’s still here. For me, to feel comfortable to do that is amazing. I was apprehensive at the start – Alex was always at home.

“His favourite part of LauraLynn is the sensory room. It’s full of bright lights, soothing sounds and sensations. He’s transported to a magical world – his very own Wonderland,” says Nicola, who describes her son as the “happiest little man I know”.

He has always been a placid child. “If he’s uncomfortable he goes quiet. He rarely cries – if he cries it means there’s something really wrong. It would melt your heart when he smiles his big smile. He’s a trooper and brings us such joy.”

How does she cope with the undeniably hard work of caring for a child with such high-level needs? “You adapt. When you’re living it, it’s not difficult. It’s about keeping Alex as comfortable as possible, and with us, as long as possible.”

Successive lockdowns and Alex’s susceptibility to infection have made his circle of care very small over the past year. “It has become more demanding, more isolating. We’re doing it all on our own. I can’t describe how much we’re looking forward to our next visit to LauraLynn.”

Every donation to the Spring Appeal — a key annual fundraiser for LauraLynn Children’s Hospice — helps provide vital care/supports for children with life-limiting conditions/their families. Donate at www.lauralynn.ie/donate

LauraLynn has now fully resumed short stays for families. Last year, 345 families countrywide availed of LauraLynn supports.

LauraLynn relies primarily on public support and in 2021 needs to raise €5.5m through donations.