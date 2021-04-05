Working Life: It’s great to meet new mothers and assess them after they’ve given birth

7am

I am generally an early riser. I like to be organised before the three kids get ready to head out to school, or more recently, prepare for homeschooling, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

9am

I arrive at the Primary Care Centre in Co Louth to meet team colleagues where we prioritise calls for the day and referrals to our service. The role of the PHN Service is to deliver care across the lifespan to individuals, families and communities both within the home and clinic setting. This morning I am undertaking home visits to those who require nursing care and are unable to attend the clinic. This can include wound care, injections, continence management, end-of-life care at home and identifying and

supporting applications for home support services.

11am

I try and grab a cup of tea between calls but each day can be different due to the requirement of the service to respond and meet the health, wellbeing and nursing needs of those within the community.

1.30pm

Lunch is catch-up time with colleagues and other multidisciplinary team members who work within the Primary Care Centre. We are mindful of social distancing.

2pm

On the road again to visit a mother and her newborn infant discharged from the maternity hospital. It’s great to meet new mothers and assess them after they’ve given birth and to undertake child developmental assessments. It allows PHNs to provide parenting and child safety information, support infant feeding, including breastfeeding and to discuss health promotion. We also provide parents with a copy of My Child: 0-2 years which provides expert advice from the HSE on baby and toddler health.

4.30pm

I’m part of the working group for the development of a national evidence-based standardised postnatal record and supporting guidelines for use by PHNs and registered midwives working within the PHN service and today we have a teleconference with colleagues.

6pm

Home, dinner and an update on the events of the day with my husband and children. Evenings are usually filled with my children’s sport and music commitments but they are currently less hectic due to Covid restrictions.